Beniers, Kraken send Bruins to 3rd loss in row

“Great to come into Boston and beat one of the best teams in the League right now,” said Beniers, who grew up in nearby Hingham, Massachusetts. “It’s obviously a confidence-booster and a testament that we can play the right way, and you know, win games like that.”

Jordan Eberle, Eeli Tolvanen and Jared McCann scored, and Joey Daccord made 37 saves for Seattle (23-21-10), which won its second in a row after losing its previous three and capped a four-game road trip.

“I feel like we’re building momentum,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “Obviously, there’s parts of the game where we had some rough patches out there today, but we also made some plays at the right time. We had good goaltending, and the way that we managed the third period was a real positive for our guys.”