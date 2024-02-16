BOSTON -- Matty Beniers had a goal and two assists for the Seattle Kraken in a 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday.
Beniers, Kraken send Bruins to 3rd loss in row
Has goal, two assists; Daccord makes 37 saves for Seattle
“Great to come into Boston and beat one of the best teams in the League right now,” said Beniers, who grew up in nearby Hingham, Massachusetts. “It’s obviously a confidence-booster and a testament that we can play the right way, and you know, win games like that.”
Jordan Eberle, Eeli Tolvanen and Jared McCann scored, and Joey Daccord made 37 saves for Seattle (23-21-10), which won its second in a row after losing its previous three and capped a four-game road trip.
“I feel like we’re building momentum,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “Obviously, there’s parts of the game where we had some rough patches out there today, but we also made some plays at the right time. We had good goaltending, and the way that we managed the third period was a real positive for our guys.”
David Pastrnak scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for Boston (32-12-10), which has lost three in a row and four of its past five games (1-3-1).
“Happy with a lot of parts of our game,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “We’re not getting the results right now, and sometimes you go through that during the season. We’ve got to stick together, we’ve got to keep working, keep grinding.”
Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 4:54 of the first period, poking in his own rebound on the doorstep.
“[Daccord] definitely came up big for them. There’s no doubt,” Pastrnak said. “Especially after the first goal. Maybe that’s a little shaky for the goalie, I don’t really know how that went in, but he bounced back and it was a good game for him.”
Eberle tied it 1-1 on the power play at 9:11, scoring from the side of the net on his second backhand attempt.
“You win special teams on the road, that’s winning hockey,” Eberle said.
Tolvanen put Seattle ahead 2-1 at 17:35 of the second period. Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo slipped with the puck on his stick at the Kraken blue line, and Tolvanen led an odd-man rush with Beniers the other way, ultimately finishing from the right face-off circle.
“I might need to take some skating lessons tomorrow, but those things happen,” Carlo said. “I’ve been through it plenty of times. Had some blooper reels, so nothing I haven’t been through before, but when they end up in the back of the net, it definitely stings a little bit more. But nothing I can do about it now, just brush it off my back.”
Beniers pushed it to 3-1 on the rush at 8:36 of the third period, snapping the puck past Swayman from the inside edge of the left circle.
“That was a snipe,” Daccord said. “That was sick. I was so pumped for [Beniers]. Obviously goals in back-to-back games, that’s huge. When he’s going, he’s one of our best players, so we need him firing on all cylinders.”
McCann scored an empty-net goal from Seattle’s zone at 19:41 for the 4-1 final.
“We all know we’re doing stuff well,” said Bruins forward Morgan Geekie, who signed with Boston in July after playing the previous two seasons with Seattle. “We’re a good hockey team. We know what we have in this room, so just a few details we have to clean up. Pucks are going to go in eventually.”
NOTES: Beniers had his first three-point game of the season. … Daccord, a Boston native, played his first NHL game at TD Garden. He has made 30 or more saves in four of his past five starts. … Pastrnak scored his ninth game-opening goal of the season, the most in the NHL.