Fabbro signs 4-year, $16.5 million contract to remain with Blue Jackets

Dante Fabbro signed a four-year, $16,5 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. It has an average annual value of $4.125 million and runs through the 2028-29 season.

The 27-year-old defenseman could have been an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday. He was claimed by the Blue Jackets off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Nov. 10, 2024, and had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 62 games after six games without a point for the Predators.

“Dante was a great addition to our team last season, and keeping him in Columbus was a priority,” Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. “He is a smart, versatile defenseman who moves the puck very well and can play in all situations.

“We are thrilled that he will continue to be an important part of our club moving forward.”

Selected by Nashville in the first round (No. 17) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Fabbro has 98 points (25 goals, 73 assists) in 377 regular-season games and one assist in 17 Stanley Cup Playoff games.