Michigan-Ohio State provides perfect preview for Stadium Series

COLUMBUS -- The Michigan-Ohio State football rivalry isn’t just a game. It is known as “The Game.” The emotion boiled over after the Wolverines upset the Buckeyes 13-10 in front of 106,005 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, the teams scrapping at midfield. When a Michigan player paraded with his school flag, an Ohio State player ripped it down.

You could joke that a hockey game broke out.

Funny, because a hockey game will break out in that very spot when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on March 1. This time, “The Team Up North” will be the Detroit Red Wings.

“It’ll be awesome,” said A.J. Hawk, the former Ohio State linebacker, whose brother-in-law is Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson, a Michigan product. “It’s always cool to watch [the Stadium Series on television], and the whole Ohio State-Michigan situation adds a whole other element to it. I know people in Ohio and people in Michigan kind of have deep feelings about it one way or another, so it’s going to be great.”

Even if you’re just a casual sports fan, your bucket list should include a Michigan-Ohio State football game and an NHL outdoor game. The Blue Jackets’ first outdoor game will combine the two. The NHL tries to make each event special by tailoring it to the venue, so expect the League to lean into Ohio State football tradition and “The Game.”