Rangers celebrate Sam Rosen’s retirement with special pregame ceremony

"This last road trip I sat and I thought about every city in the league and realized that in every city I have people that I know very well, care about and care about me," Rosen said. "I realized that I have made a lot of friendships and got to know some really wonderful people at all levels, and the fans certainly have been great coming up.

"Just to know the people in different cities, announcers, players, players who played here, players who knew me from doing national games, it was really good to get that feeling that you've built up great relationships throughout the years. Very special."

Rosen said he knew the timing was right for this to be his last season after he got sick during the playoffs last year and had to miss a few games in May.

"I missed a couple playoff games on the radio and I think that hits you and you think about what if you were on the road and you got sick. How would that feel? What would that mean?" Rosen said. "That's when I started to think about it seriously and talk about it with my wife and my family. This is the right time. I've always said to my family if my level of performance falls off at all you have to tell me because I don't want to be hanging around. When I go out this year, I want to have people look at me and say what they're saying, 'We're going to miss you. We really love what you're doing. You're still at the top of your game.' That's the way I want to go out."

But now that he's down to 12 games remaining, five at the Garden, including Saturday, Rosen said the finality of it all is close to hitting him.

However, he's hoping Game 82 this season won't be the end.

"I'm trying to drag this team into the playoffs with me," Rosen said. "I walk around the locker room at practice giving them encouragement, 'Come on, guys, you can do it.' They're not listening to me, but hopefully that'll change in the next couple of weeks."