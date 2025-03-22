Rangers celebrate Sam Rosen’s retirement with special pregame ceremony

NEW YORK -- Sam Rosen placed his gold microphone on the table next to him and flanked by his wife and the only three broadcast partners he has had in 40 years, he approached the podium to address the crowd at Madison Square Garden.
As he did, the fans here cheered loudly, forcing Rosen to take a step back and tap on his chest and wave to them. They started chanting his name as they've done for legendary players here.
"I'm the little kid from Brooklyn and here I am being honored by you and by Madison Square Garden and by the New York Rangers," Rosen said after finally stepping up to the podium to speak. "I have truly lived the dream."
Rosen is retiring effective the end of this season, ending a 40-year run as the full-time television voice of the Rangers on MSG Network. The Rangers celebrated their legendary broadcaster prior to playing the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
He was joined on the blue carpet by his wife, Jill, along with Phil Esposito, John Davidson and Joe Micheletti, his three broadcast partners.
Micheletti presented Rosen with a home Rangers jersey with the No. 40 and ROSEN emblazoned on it signed by the entire team. He also presented him with the gold microphone in honor of his 40 years.