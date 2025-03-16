Nash gifts Rangers broadcaster Rosen signed jersey before final game in Columbus

Former New York forward celebrates play-by-play announcer’s retirement

NYR@CBJ: Sam Rosen honored by Blue Jackets fans and Rick Nash

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Rick Nash made Sam Rosen’s last game in Columbus special.

The retired forward presented the legendary broadcaster a signed jersey before he called his final game between the New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.

Nash, currently the Blue Jackets director of hockey operations, played six seasons with the Rangers after nine with the Blue Jackets. He was traded to New York in July of 2012.

Nash posed for a picture with Rosen and exchanged some kind words in the press box.

“To Sam: Congratulations on a great career! It was an honor to have you call my games!” Nash wrote on his No. 61 Blue Jackets jersey.

In a video that aired on the MSG Network broadcast, Rosen thanked Nash for his years in New York after the forward congratulated him.

“That will be framed and going in a special place,” the play-by-play announcer said as he held up the jersey.

In August, Rosen announced his retirement after a 40-year career in the broadcast booth.

