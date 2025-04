Mats Zuccarello traded in his No. 36 for a No. 40 for a special reason on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Wild forward sported a custom warmup jersey to celebrate the retirement of New York Rangers broadcaster Sam Rosen before the two teams played at Madison Square Garden.

Zuccarello skated around with “Rosen” and No. 40 written on the back of his Wild jersey, a nod to the announcer's 40 years as the voice of the Rangers.