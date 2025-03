Trouba, now in his 12th NHL eason, is a budding artist in his free time. He gifted Rosen a painting he created of a faceoff dot under severely scuffed ice, which was featured in Trouba's "Landing My Mark" art show at Harper's Gallery in New York this past summer.

In addition to the unique work, Rosen, who will retire from broadcasting at the conclusion of this season after 40 years, was gifted his favorite bottle of wine and a Ducks jersey signed by the team.