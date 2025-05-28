Panthers to get Reinhart, Mikkola, Greer back in lineup for Game 5 vs. Hurricanes 

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Florida Panthers are anticipating a big boost for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, with forwards Sam Reinhart and A.J. Greerand defenseman Niko Mikkola all expected to return from injury.

The Panthers are up 3-1 in the best-of-7 series with Game 5 on at Lenovo Center on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC) and are one win from reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight season.

“We expect them all to play today,” coach Paul Maurice said after the team’s morning skate.

Reinhart was Florida’s leading scorer in the regular season with 81 points (39 goals, 42 points) in 79 games and he has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 14 games in the playoffs while playing 20:07 per game, the most among Florida’s forwards. Reinhart has not played since Game 2 of the series after being hit by Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho.

Mikkola and Greer each missed Game 4 on Monday with an undisclosed injury. The Panthers lost 3-0 in their first attempt to win the series.

Maurice said there would be no limitations on any of the three players.

“They’re all different kind of leaders,” Maurice said. “Sam, in the preparation, in the mental part of the game. Niko’s got an intensity that he brings to our room and to the bench and to the game that he plays. A.J.’s a really fast, physical player.”