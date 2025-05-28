Panthers at Hurricanes, Eastern Conference Final Game 5 preview

Florida gets Reinhart, Greer, Mikkola back, on cusp of 3rd straight trip to Cup Final

Mikkola Staal Game 5 preview

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Florida Panthers will take their second shot at reaching their third straight Stanley Cup Final when they play Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Panthers, who won the Stanley Cup last season, lead the best-of-7 series 3-1 coming off a 3-0 Hurricanes win in Game 4 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday.

Florida expects to have reinforcements with forwards Sam Reinhart and A.J. Greer and defenseman Niko Mikkola each expected to play; none of them played Game 4 because of injuries and Reinhart has missed the past two games.

"We always have a ton of belief," Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said. "It's our preparation that allows us to have that belief, but we've got to go out there and execute it tonight. We have to be physical. We have to be fast. We can't be looking to break anything open. We'll earn our opportunities when they're there, but just be hard."

Florida outscored Carolina 16-4 in the first three games of the series, including 10-2 on the road in Games 1 and 2 (5-2 and 5-0 wins). The Panthers have won four consecutive road games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and are 7-2 overall away from this postseason.

They won their previous two series-clinching games on the road: a 6-3 victory in Game 5 at the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round and a 6-1 triumph in Game 7 at the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round.

"We love spending time with each other and we're having a lot of fun at the hotel and down here (at the arena)," Florida defenseman Gustav Forsling said. "It's great to get the group together, us against the world, that feeling."

The Hurricanes are trying to force a Game 6 after losing the first three games in a best-of-7 series for the second straight season. They rallied to win Games 4 and 5 against the New York Rangers in the second round last season before losing Game 6.

"It's just nice to see a win," Carolina forward Seth Jarvis said. "I think we've had the blueprint, we just didn't execute for a while. To win a game is huge. To keep the season going, that's what we all want, and we're in the same position again. We always have confidence in ourselves, and to go out and execute is huge. The tough part is to do it again, and that's what we plan on doing."

A big difference in Game 4 was Carolina finally scored first, on forward Logan Stankoven's goal at 10:45 of the second period. It was the first time the Hurricanes had a lead in the series. Centers Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal added empty-net goals for the 3-0 final.

In addition, Frederik Andersen made 20 saves in his return to the net. Pyotr Kochetkov relieved Andersen for the third period of Game 3 and started Game 4. Andersen allowed nine goals on 36 shots in the first two games of the series and Kochetkov allowed six on 28 shots in a 6-2 loss in Game 3.

Andersen is expected to start Game 5.

"What we learned was just stick to it and play our game, wait for our own opportunities and we're going to cash in when they come," Aho said.

Carolina is trying to become the sixth team in NHL history to force a Game 6 in the conference finals/semifinals after losing the first three games, following the 2023 Dallas Stars, 2008 Stars, 1980 Buffalo Sabres, 1975 New York Islanders and 1939 New York Rangers.

The Islanders and Rangers were able to force Game 7. The others were not.

"Nothing really changed since last game," Aho said. "It's still backs against the wall and that no tomorrow mentality. It obviously worked last game, so let's just keep building on that."

Teams that hold a 3-1 lead in a best-of-7 Stanley Cup Playoff series go on to win the series 91 percent of the time (323-32). Teams with a 3-1 series lead starting on the road, as Florida has, have gone on to win 88.2 percent of the time (112-15).

Here's a breakdown of Game 5:

Hurricanes: Their four rookies have been solid in this series, with Stankoven leading the way with two goals, including the game-winner in Game 4. Defenseman Alexander Nikishin had the assist on Stankoven's goal, his first NHL point in his third game. Forward Jackson Blake also has a goal on six shots in the series and defenseman Scott Morrow has been steady in 11:11 of ice time. But Carolina needs more from its top forwards; Andrei Svechnikov has no goals in the series after scoring eight through the first two rounds. Taylor Hall doesn't have a point in the series. Aho has two goals, one an empty-netter. Jarvis' lone goal was on the power play late in Game 3.

Panthers: Getting Reinhart, Mikkola and Greer back in the lineup allows Florida to set its lines and defense pairs to its liking. Reinhart's return also boosts the power play, which was 0-for-8 in the two games without him after going 4-for-5 through the first two games. Reinhart hasn't scored on the power play yet in the playoffs, but his presence as a scoring threat boosts the first unit. He led the Panthers with 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) during the regular season. Mikkola scored two goals in Game 3 before leaving with an injury; he has been a threat coming up the ice, joining the rush, and using his long wingspan to defend well.

Number to know: 6-1. That's the scoring advantage for the Panthers in the first periods of Games 1-4. Florida led 2-1 after 20 minutes in Game 1, 3-0 in Game 2 and 1-0 in Game 3. Game 4 was scoreless entering the first intermission. Not surprisingly, that's the only game the Hurricanes have won. Florida has outscored its opponents 17-11 in the first period during the playoffs; Carolina has been outscored 12-6.

What to look for: Special teams, specifically the Hurricanes' penalty kill. They've been better on it the past two games (it couldn't get much worse in Games 1 and 2), but they've been in the box more than they've liked too, putting the Panthers on the power play four times in Game 3 and four more times in Game 4. Florida is 23.1 percent with the man advantage this postseason, so the odds Carolina will continue to be perfect on the PK significantly decrease, especially with Reinhart back.

What they are saying

"We always prepare for that seven-game (series). We've said it for years. Tonight is no different. But there's a little extra energy in here tonight, coming on the road for the chance to win a conference championship. This is as good as it gets so we're really excited." -- Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk

"Pulling off a good road win with how we'd like to draw it up is always a confidence-booster. But they're a good team and we have to do that all over again and then some. It's going to get even harder and tighter. We're going to have to double down on it and find a way to squeeze out another one." -- Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Jesper Boqvist, Uvis Balinskis, Nico Sturm, Mackie Samoskevich, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

Injured: None

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Alexander Nikishin -- Dmitry Orlov

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Scott Morrow

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Jack Roslovic, Ty Smith, Spencer Martin

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed), Sean Walker (undisclosed)

Status report

Chatfield, a defenseman, will miss his sixth straight game; Walker, a defenseman, will miss his third straight.

NHL.com independent correspondent Kurt Dusterberg contributed to this report

Related Content

Panthers must 'execute faster' in 2nd chance to eliminate Hurricanes in Game 5 of East Final

Hurricanes determined to 'stick to our guns,' extend season again in Game 5 of East Final

Reinhart to return for Panthers in Game 5 of Eastern Final

Stankoven 'built to play' for Hurricanes during playoffs after trade with Stars for Rantanen

Latest News

Sullivan takes out billboard in Pittsburgh thanking team, city, fans

Lowry likely out for start of next season for Jets after hip surgery

Oilers staying even-keeled ahead of chance to eliminate Stars in Game 5 of West Final 

Panthers to get Reinhart, Mikkola, Greer back in lineup for Game 5 vs. Hurricanes 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Reinhart to return for Panthers in Game 5 of Eastern Final

Hyman likely to miss rest of playoffs for Oilers with upper-body injury, will have surgery

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDGE stats from Stars-Oilers Western Conference Final after Game 4

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Nugent-Hopkins shines again for Oilers in Game 4 victory of Western Final

Stars struggle to score again in Game 4 loss, pushed to brink in Western Final

Oilers defeat Stars in Game 4, on verge of Stanley Cup Final

Oilers' pursuit of Stanley Cup product of founder's 'immense will'

Instant analysis: Oilers vs. Stars, Game 4

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Knoblauch look-alike dresses as Oilers coach during Game 4

Ekholm remains out for Oilers in Game 4 of Western Final