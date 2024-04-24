Reinhart continuing to elevate Panthers in Stanley Cup Playoffs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart had no idea he's on the verge of joining Pavel Bure in the Florida Panthers record book.
And for someone who grew up in Vancouver, he was thrilled.
"I'm aware now," Reinhart said Tuesday when told he's one goal away from tying Bure for most regular-season and postseason goals combined in a season for the Panthers. "I was a Vancouver kid. That's someone you grew up watching and idolizing, so any time you can be mentioned with someone like that, it's a pretty nice touch."
Reinhart's touch around the net has been more than nice this season and it's a big reason he's in Bure's company. The 28-year-old scored 57 goals in the regular season and had Florida's first goal in its 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round, giving him 58 for the year.
Bure, who played his first seven NHL seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, was traded to the
Panthers on January 17 1999, and scored 58 regular-season goals and one postseason goal in 1999-2000, and 59 regular-season goals in 2000-01.
Bure, known as the "Russian Rocket," used his incredible speed and skill to score most of his goals; he had 437 during the regular season and 35 in the postseason, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012.
Reinhart, on the other hand, has become a threat near the goal crease.
Of his 57 goals in the regular season, 34 came in the high-danger area, which was second to Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (44) for most in the NHL, according to NHL Edge statistics. His high-danger shooting percentage was 35.1 percent, third best in the NHL behind Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers (36.6 percent) and Daniel Sprong of the Detroit Red Wings (35.7 percent).
His overall shooting percentage was 24.5 percent, the highest in the NHL among skaters to play at least 50 games. His previous high was 19.2 percent when he scored 25 goals for the Buffalo Sabres in 2020-21.
Reinhart's goal in Game 1 came from in close, the forward gently deflecting a point shot from defenseman Gustav Forsling under the glove of Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.
He did not score in Florida's 3-2 win in Game 2 on Tuesday, so his next chance to tie and maybe pass Bure will come in Game 3 of the best-of-7 series at Amalie Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TBS, BSFLX, BSSUN, BSFL, TVAS2, SN), when the Panthers seek to take a 3-0 series lead.
It's more than likely, when that goal comes, it will be from close to the net.