Panthers focused on restoring structure in Game 2 with Ekblad returning against Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Aaron Ekblad's return could not come at a better time for the Florida Panthers.

The defenseman will be eligible to play Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN). He served the second of a two-game suspension Monday for his hit on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel in Game 4 of the first round.

The Panthers trail the best-of-7 series 1-0 after a 5-4 loss that featured an uncharacteristic lack of structure from a normally airtight defensive team.

"His last game, Game 4, was possibly the best game I've seen him play for us," Florida coach Paul Maurice said of Ekblad. "Just closing gaps, up the ice on the rush and he puts the rest of our defense corps into a different structure of matches and things like that."

It will be Ekblad's third game since March 8. On March 10, the NHL announced he was suspended 20 games, without pay, for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

"He's been really good for us," Maurice said. "We've missed him for quite a while, so just a little bit of structure to our game."

The Panthers found themselves in an unfamiliar position after the first period of Game 1: trailing. That's why the structure Ekblad can help provide will be a welcome addition to the lineup.

Florida never trailed after the first period in their five-game win against the Lightning.

"We didn't look like ourselves," Maurice said.