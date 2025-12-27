NHL Status Report: Horvat to return for Islanders against Rangers

Kane questionable for Red Wings; Foligno could be back for Blackhaw NHL.com

Horvat NYI status report Dec 27
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

New York Islanders

Bo Horvat participated in the morning skate and will return from a lower-body injury against the New York Rangers at UBS Arena on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2). The center was injured during a 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 11. Horvat leads the Islanders in goals (19) and points (31) in 32 games this season. … Ilya Sorokin was placed on injured reserve Saturday, retroactive to Dec. 20; the goalie, who is dealing with a nagging injury, is 12-10-2 with a 2.55 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and three shutouts in 24 games this season. Marcus Hogberg was recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL on Monday under emergency conditions and will serve as the backup for David Rittich against the Rangers.

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane (upper body) is questionable to return at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNSO). The Red Wings forward, who has missed their past five games, has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 24 games. He skated with the team at the morning skate prior to a 4-3 overtime win against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Chicago Blackhawks

Nick Foligno could return at Dallas on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN). The Blackhawks captain has been out since Nov. 15, when he injured his left hand blocking a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe. He has six assists in 15 games this season.

Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson (upper body) could be back against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNP, NBCSCA). The center, who hasn’t played since Dec. 5, has 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 28 games.

