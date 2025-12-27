NHL Status Report: Horvat to return for Islanders against Rangers

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

New York Islanders

Bo Horvat participated in the morning skate and will return from a lower-body injury against the New York Rangers at UBS Arena on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2). The center was injured during a 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 11. Horvat leads the Islanders in goals (19) and points (31) in 32 games this season. … Ilya Sorokin was placed on injured reserve Saturday, retroactive to Dec. 20; the goalie, who is dealing with a nagging injury, is 12-10-2 with a 2.55 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and three shutouts in 24 games this season. Marcus Hogberg was recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL on Monday under emergency conditions and will serve as the backup for David Rittich against the Rangers.