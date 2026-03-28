Van Riemsdyk of Red Wings motivated in quest for Stanley Cup

DETROIT -- James van Riemsdyk is still a kid at heart, playing a kid's game, doing what he loves to do. But the Detroit Red Wings forward is 36 years old now, about to turn 37 on May 4. He has a wife and four kids at home in Minnesota. To do what he loves to do, he must be away from his loved ones.

He called this season "maybe the most challenging" of his 17-year NHL career from that standpoint, and he's unsure of what will happen beyond this season. At the same time, he feels a sense of gratitude.

Nineteen years after the Philadelphia Flyers selected him No. 2 in the 2007 NHL Draft, he's still going, facing them on national TV on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC).

The Red Wings (39-25-8) enter Saturday one point behind the New York Islanders for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference and will finish a back-to-back set after a 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

"As you get older in your career, it's always a year-by-year thing, and you reassess at the end of every year to see where you're at," van Riemsdyk said. "But this is what I love to do, and obviously I'm still chasing after winning a Stanley Cup and things like that. That's obviously what drives me at this stage of my career. It helps keep things in perspective when you realize that you and your family are making certain sacrifices to do what you love to do. It just gives a different level of appreciation and gratefulness for doing what I love to do and everything that goes into it."

A native of Middletown, New Jersey, van Riemsdyk has lived in Minnesota for about 12 years, because it's beautiful in the summer and a good place to train in the offseason. His wife, Lauren, is from there. James signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Red Wings on July 1, and Lauren had twin boys in September, giving them four kids. They felt it was best for her and the kids to stay home for the season. Son Liam is now 4. Daughter Scarlett is 5 and will be 6 in May. Twins Archer and Shepherd are 7 months.