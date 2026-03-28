PWHL players bond with women’s hockey pioneers at Detroit clinic

DETROIT -- At first glance, the hockey clinic at Little Caesars Arena on Friday looked like just another day on the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s Takeover Tour.

Players from the New York Sirens were working with speedy players with ponytails flowing out of their helmets.

In this case, though, there was a major difference. Instead of helping the next generation of female hockey stars, they were working with the first generation.

The eager students at the Detroit Red Wings practice rink were the Polar Bears, a women’s team founded in 1972. After decades playing together, they now compete in a 60-plus division of the Michigan Senior Women’s Hockey League.

“Not bad for some old ladies,” Polar Bears captain Dawn Taylor said after the hourlong clinic. “This was a good workout and we learned some important things before going to nationals.”

Taylor wasn’t the only one impressed by her team’s energy.

“I love doing clinics like this, because we’re hanging out with the ladies at the same time we are teaching them,” said Haley Skarupa, a 2018 Olympic gold medalist with Team USA who retired from active competition in 2023. “We're 100 percent amazed at how well they get up and down the ice.”