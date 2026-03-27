Red Wings in 'crunch time' with playoff spot on the line

DETROIT -- This is a defining moment for the Detroit Red Wings.

Each of the past two seasons, they have faded down the stretch and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This is supposed to be a different group that will write its own story, but the same old story is playing out.

They have 11 games left to change the narrative, starting against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, MSG-B, TVAS2).

The Red Wings are three points behind the New York Islanders, who hold the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, and two behind the Ottawa Senators. They have two games in hand on the Islanders, one on the Senators.

Will they author a happy ending this time or extend their playoff drought -- already the longest in their 100-year history -- to 10 seasons?

"Obviously, we've been in that situation before," defenseman Moritz Seider said. "We know how much it can stink. We better come up with an answer for that. It's all on us right now. It doesn't matter who we play. We need points. Yes, we want to play well, but sometimes we need a gritty one to just get going."