Rangers, seeking new direction, cap busy day with big win

Trouba said on a conference call arranged by the Ducks that the Rangers told him that they would waive him if he refused to accept a trade. He had a modified no-trade clause. If waived, he’d be open to any team claiming him.

“It was a threat,” Trouba said.

Soon after the trade became official at 3:30 p.m., media reports began to surface from ESPN, Sportsnet and NHL Network, among other outlets, that New York was signing Shesterkin to an eight-year contract worth $11.5 million annually.

The Rangers have not officially announced Shesterkin’s contract, but it’s believed to be imminent and could be announced as soon as Saturday.

“I’m not saying yet,” Shesterkin said. “We’re close, but I cannot say anything else. Maybe we can talk about it [Saturday].”

Signing Shesterkin was the single biggest piece of roster business the Rangers had to accomplish this season. Without a new contract, he would be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent July 1, but the Rangers knew they couldn’t let it get that far with their best player and single biggest difference maker.

Getting it done now removes the potential headache and pressing questions about the goalie’s future, along with giving New York clarity about the position and its future salary cap space.

Similarly, the Rangers can now move on from Trouba and the drama surrounding the captain, a move the team felt necessary with the way it had been trending, losers of six of seven, all in regulation, before playing the Penguins on Friday.

The situation between Trouba and the Rangers had become untenable going back to the summer, when the team was initially hoping to trade him. Trouba, though, would not waive what was a no-movement clause in his contract at the time because of family reasons, he said.

The news became public, which Trouba said he did not like. He said it impacted his play and made it hard for him to be a team leader, an issue since he wore the ‘C’.

“Leading was a little bit harder for me in that situation knowing things that were public,” he said. “If they weren’t public and other guys didn’t know I think it would have been an easier situation for me. Things unfolded how they did. It was tough at times for sure. I’m excited that we’re moving past it and kind of got a new start in a way and can put all that behind me and worry about playing hockey again.”