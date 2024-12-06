Trouba traded to Ducks by Rangers for Vaakanainen

Jacob Trouba was traded to the Anaheim Ducks by the New York Rangers on Friday for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Earlier Friday, the Rangers announced that the Trouba, the team's captain, would not be in the lineup for their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SNW, SNO, SNE) for roster management purposes, leaving the defenseman's future with the team unclear. Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said that the team had decided to move in a different direction.

"I think our team needs a direction," Laviolette said. "We're not playing well right now. I think when you're not having the success that you want there has to be a direction that moves differently. This was the decision."

Trouba, 30, has one more season remaining on the seven-year, $56 million contract ($8 million average annual value) he signed with the Rangers as a restricted free agent on July 19, 2019, after he was acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets. The Ducks will take on the remainder of the contract.

New York (13-10-1) is 1-6-0 in its past seven games, including a 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday, when Trouba played 16:45. He played a season-low 13:37 in a 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

The Rangers, who won the Presidents' Trophy last season for having the best record in the League and advanced to the Eastern Conference Final, are fourth in the Atlantic Division and currently hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

"It's not meant to be a message (to the rest of the team)," Laviolette said prior to the trade. “I think everybody is understanding of where we’ve been for the last month and how we’ve played. We can’t continue down that road or we’ll find ourselves out of the playoffs. The best thing is we need to set a path that can move us back up in the standings and we haven't played well. I didn’t view it like that, but it is a change."

Trouba, who had been the captain of the Rangers since the start of the 2022-23 season, had 136 points (31 goals, 105 assists) in 364 games during his six seasons with the team, including six assists in 24 games this season. He has 315 points (73 goals, 242 assists) in 772 regular-season games for the Rangers and Jets and 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 74 playoff games.

"Jacob is a highly respected player in this league whose character and leadership qualities on and off the ice are second to none," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. "We believe Jacob has many more years in this league and hope he is a big part of our future success. It's rare you are able to acquire a player with Jacob's experience, stature and ability. On the ice he competes every shift, leads by example and is a presence on the blue line every night."

Vaakanainen, 25, has one assist in five games with the Ducks this season and is currently on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. A first-round pick (No. 18) by the Boston Bruins in the 2017 NHL Draft, he has 25 points (one goal, 24 assists) in 141 regular-season games.

Anaheim (10-11-3), which hosts the Minnesota Wild on Friday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, Victory+, KCOP-13), is last in the Pacific Division.