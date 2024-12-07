Panarin, Trochek each gets 3 points, lead Rangers past Penguins

Reilly Smith’s third-period goal was the game-winner. Panarin scored two goals and had an assist. Trocheck added a goal late after already picking up two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 18 saves for the Rangers (14-10-1), who had lost six of seven, all in regulation, coming into Friday.

Earlier Friday, the Rangers traded defenseman Jacob Trouba, who was their captain, to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Blake Lizotte and Philip Tomasino scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 28 saves for the Penguins (11-13-4). Sidney Crosby played in his 1,300th NHL game.

Pittsburgh had a four-game winning streak end.

Lizotte put the Penguins ahead 1-0 at 6:19, when he scored on Shesterkin with a shot into the far side of the net from above the left hash marks.

Panarin tied it 1-1 at 7:28.

Trocheck led a breakout to Alexis Lafreniere on the left side of the offensive zone. Trocheck cut to the net and Lafreniere found Panarin trailing into the zone. He scored with a glove-side shot from above the right hash marks.

Panarin beat the buzzer before the second intermission to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead, scoring with a wrist shot from the right circle at 19:58.

The goal was the result of another clean breakout, with Braden Schneider moving the puck up to Trocheck, who found Panarin behind him with speed coming into the zone. Panarin attacked the Penguins defense, went into the circle and scored.

Tomasino tied it 2-2 at 8:29 of the third period, getting the puck from Michael Bunting off the rush and scoring from between the circles 11 seconds after a Pittsburgh power play expired.

Smith gave New York the 3-2 lead at 9:53, scoring on the second rebound after a 2-on-1 rush with Chris Kreider. Smith had the first shot and Mika Zibanejad trailed into the play for the second shot that Nedeljkovic got with his left skate. But Smith scored on the rebound.

Trocheck scored on a 2-on-1 rush with Lafreniere at 18:22 for the 4-2 final.