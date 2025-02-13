PWHL notebook: Spooner makes season debut

Sarah Nurse placed on injured reserve

In bad news for the Sceptres, the team lost forward Sarah Nurse to a lower-body injury and placed the star on long-term injured reserve on Monday. Nurse suffered the injury during Game 4 of the Rivalry Series last week against the United States. The Canadian forward had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 15 games. Toronto signed German forward Laura Kluge for the rest of the season to fill Nurse’s hole in the lineup. Kluge participated in the Sceptres training camp this past fall.

Montreal Victoire creating space up top

The Montreal Victoire continue to create space on top of the standings as they sit in first place with 31 points in 14 games. The Minnesota Frost are five points behind in second place with 26 points in 16 games. The Victoire are currently on a five-game win streak and have only allowed 31 goals this season which is tied for first in the PWHL. Goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens leads the league with a .935 save percentage, 1.77 goals-against average and eight wins.

Poulin scores season’s first hat trick

Marie-Philip Poulin’s stick has the magic touch. The Victoire captain recorded the league’s first hat trick of the season, scoring three goals in a 4-1 win against the Ottawa Charge on Jan. 29. Poulin currently leads the PWHL with 10 goals this season, recording eight of those goals in her past seven games.