With the Professional Women’s Hockey League season underway, NHL.com staff writer Anna Kulesa will be filing a biweekly notebook on all the happenings in the league. Today, a look at some of the top storylines, including defenseman Claire Thompson’s sweet birthday performance and 2024 PWHL MVP Natalie Spooner’s potential return to the lineup.
PWHL notebook: Thompson celebrates birthday in style
Gets 3 points, shootout winner for Frost; Spooner back on ice for Sceptres
© Getty Images
Birthday goals
Claire Thompson had more than one thing to celebrate on Tuesday. The Minnesota Frost defenseman rang in her 27th birthday by scoring two goals, getting an assist plus the shootout winner in a 4-3 win against the Toronto Sceptres. Thompson had just one goal this season entering the matchup. After the game, she said it was the best birthday she ever had. The win moved the Frost back into first place with 25 points, two ahead of the Montreal Victoire.
Natalie Spooner returns to practice
Natalie Spooner is one step closer to making her 2024-25 season debut. The Sceptres forward practiced with the team for the first time this season on Jan. 20. Spooner injured her left knee during the PWHL playoffs in May and had ACL surgery in the offseason. Last season, she led the PWHL in scoring and was named the league’s MVP. Toronto has not said when the star will return to the lineup. The Sceptres have struggled this season without Spooner in their lineup, sitting in last place with 15 points in 13 games. They are two points behind the Ottawa Charge, who are in the fourth and final playoff spot.
Second trade of the season
The New York Sirens traded forward Jill Saulnier to the Boston Fleet for forward Taylor Girard on Jan. 21. Both players have struggled this season and played in only five games with no points prior to the trade. It was the second trade in the PWHL this season. The trade deadline is on March 2 at noon ET.
New PWHLPA executive director
The PWHLPA announced that Malaika Underwood will be the league’s new executive director starting March 3. Underwood replaces long-time NHL executive Brian Burke who has served as the player association’s leader since the league announced its launch in 2023. The executive has worked in college and professional sports for over 20 years. Underwood most recently was a partner at High Tide Consulting where she advised sports organizations and brands on marketing initiatives.
Upper Deck first edition PWHL trading cards
Upper Deck released the 2024 PWHL First Edition physical trading cards last week. The packs feature the league’s stars and prospects. The company also announced New York Sirens forward Sarah Fillier and Frost forward Taylor Heise will join their exclusive athletes team. Upper Deck will release special trading cards that feature key moments from both forwards’ careers.