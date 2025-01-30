PWHL notebook: Thompson celebrates birthday in style

Natalie Spooner returns to practice

Natalie Spooner is one step closer to making her 2024-25 season debut. The Sceptres forward practiced with the team for the first time this season on Jan. 20. Spooner injured her left knee during the PWHL playoffs in May and had ACL surgery in the offseason. Last season, she led the PWHL in scoring and was named the league’s MVP. Toronto has not said when the star will return to the lineup. The Sceptres have struggled this season without Spooner in their lineup, sitting in last place with 15 points in 13 games. They are two points behind the Ottawa Charge, who are in the fourth and final playoff spot.