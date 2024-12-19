PWHL notebook: Play resumes after international break

Strong start for Sirens

The Sirens won two of their first three games (one coming in overtime) and entered Wednesday tied for third place with Montreal, behind the Minnesota Frost and Boston. This comes after New York finished in last place last season. Fillier’s linemate Alex Carpenter was second in the league with five points (three goals, two assists), and her other linemate, Jessie Eldridge, and New York defenseman Micah Zandee-Hart were tied with Hillary Knight of Boston for third with four points each. Carpenter also was tied with Minnesota’s Michela Cava and Dominique Petrie for the league lead with three goals.