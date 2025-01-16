PWHL notebook: Fans turn out for Takeover Tour

First-place Frost

The Frost (4-3-2-2) took over first place with the win against the Victoire on Sunday. Defenseman Claire Thompson leads the league with nine assists and is tied for second with 10 points. Forward Taylor Heise is tied for fifth with nine points (two goals, seven assists), and forward Britta Curl-Salemme is tied for the lead with five goals. The Frost have a three-point lead over the Victoire; the teams play again at Place Bell in Montreal on Friday.

Schroeder’s back-to-back shutouts

New York Sirens goalie Corrine Schroeder has been lights out. She recorded the PWHL’s first back-to-back shutouts during the regular season, making 26 saves in a 5-0 win against the Frost on Jan. 4 and 28 saves in a 1-0 victory against the Sceptres on Jan. 12. Her .934 save percentage and 1.86 GAA lead the PWHL, and she is the only goalie with a shutout this season.

All eyes on Quebec City

The PWHL will continue the nine-game Takeover Tour when the Ottawa Charge and Victoire face off at Videotron Centre in Quebec City on Sunday. The game could be a sellout, with fewer than 1,000 tickets available as of earlier this week, according to the CBC. Quebec City hopes to be a contender for an expansion team. The league has said it could add teams as early as next season.