PWHL notebook: Fans turn out for Takeover Tour

With the Professional Women’s Hockey League season underway, NHL.com staff writer Anna Kulesa will be filing a biweekly notebook on all the happenings in the league. Today, a look at some of the top storylines, including the league’s successful Takeover Tour and Marie-Philip Poulin’s highlight-reel week.
Takeover Tour success
The PWHL made its first three stops on the neutral-site Takeover Tour, which began Jan. 5. A combined 45,644 fans watched the games at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Rogers Arena in Vancouver and Ball Arena in Denver. An attendance record was set for professional women’s hockey in the United States when 14,018 fans turned out in Denver to watch the Minnesota Frost defeat the Montreal Victoire 4-2 this past Sunday. NHL stars came out to cheer on the teams, including Seattle Kraken players Matty Beniers, Yanni Gourde and Joey Daccord, and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.