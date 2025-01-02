PWHL notebook: Sceptres, Charge make major early-season trade

First blockbuster trade

The Toronto Sceptres traded defender Jocelyne Larocque and forward Victoria Bach to the Ottawa Charge in exchange for defender Savannah Harmon and forward Hayley Scamurra on Monday. Larocque, a three-time Olympian with Canada, was drafted second overall by Toronto in the inaugural PWHL draft in 2023. The 36-year-old defender is in the second year of the three-year contract she signed before the 2024 season. Harmon, who won a silver medal for Team USA in 2022, was Ottawa’s first PWHL draft pick at fifth overall in 2023.

The trade comes as a surprise with Larocque, an alternate captain, who was one half of Toronto’s top defensive pair. Sceptres general manger Gina Kingsbury said upgrading the power play was an important part of the trade with Harmon providing a more offensive talent to the team’s defense.

"You have to be able to sacrifice something to make your lineup better and at times it hurts and it stings, and in this case it does," Kingsbury said in a media call after the trade. It was the league’s first trade of the season.