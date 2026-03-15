NHL Status Report: Carlson could make Ducks debut against Canadiens

Minnesota Wild

Bobby Brink has missed the Wild’s past two games and is questionable against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNO). The forward was unavailable for a 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday after he participated in an optional practice Friday. Brink was injured during the first period of a 5-0 win against the Utah Mammoth on March 10. He finished the game but did not play in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Brink, who was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia on March 6, has one goal in three games with Minnesota. He had 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 55 games with the Flyers.