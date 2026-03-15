Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Carlson could make Ducks debut against Canadiens
Panthers without Reinhart, Bennett; Nugent-Hopkins game-time decision for Oilers
© Tyler Pistoia / Anaheim Ducks
Anaheim Ducks
John Carlson could make his Ducks debut at the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, KCOP-13, Victory+). The 36-year-old defenseman was acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on March 5 for a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft but did not play after Feb. 5 with the Capitals because of a lower-body injury. Carlson, who was unavailable for Anaheim’s 2-0 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, has 46 points (10 goals, 36 assists) in 55 games this season.
Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart (undisclosed) did not travel with the Panthers for their four-game road trip, which begins at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, SCRIPPS, KONG). The forward missed a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on March 10 but returned Thursday and scored in overtime in a 2-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Reinhart leads Florida in goals (29), assists (32), and points (61) in 64 games this season. … Sam Bennett is day to day and will also miss the game Sunday with an undisclosed injury. Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Bennett could return at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.
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Edmonton Oilers
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (personal reasons) will be a game-time decision against the Nashville Predators on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO), Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. The forward missed a 3-2 overtime loss at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. Nugent-Hopkins ranks fourth for Edmonton with 50 points (17 goals, 33 assists) in 57 games this season.
San Jose Sharks
Yaroslav Askarov (lower body) remains out for the Sharks, who visit the Senators on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN5, NBCSCA). The goalie has missed their past two games, including a 4-2 win at Montreal on Saturday. Alex Nedeljkovic started and was backed up by Laurent Brossoit, who was recalled from San Jose of the AHL. Askarov is 19-7-3 with a 3.56 goals-against average and .886 save percentage in 40 games this season.
Minnesota Wild
Bobby Brink has missed the Wild’s past two games and is questionable against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNO). The forward was unavailable for a 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday after he participated in an optional practice Friday. Brink was injured during the first period of a 5-0 win against the Utah Mammoth on March 10. He finished the game but did not play in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Brink, who was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia on March 6, has one goal in three games with Minnesota. He had 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 55 games with the Flyers.
Detroit Red Wings
Forwards Michael Rasmussen and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard were unavailable for a 3-2 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Saturday after each was injured in a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. "Important stretch. Tonight again, we lost Rasmussen for at least a week and Brandsegg-Nygard’s out day to day,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “We continue to take it on the chin a little bit up front.” The Red Wings were already without captain Dylan Larkin and forward Andrew Copp for at least two weeks and recalled forward John Leonard from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions Saturday.