There are six games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, including two nationally televised in the United States. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Blues visit Jets making late push for playoffs
Wild forward Kaprizov seeks 4th 40th-goal season; Oilers captain McDavid 2 goals from 400
© Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images
Blue streak
Though Robert Thomas and the St. Louis Blues have an uphill battle to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they take a seven-game point streak (6-0-1) and a five-game road winning streak into their game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre (3 p.m. ET; TSN3, NHLN, FDSNMW). The Blues (27-29-10) are six points behind the San Jose Sharks for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference and Thomas riding a nine-game personal point streak (six goals, eight assists), including his goal with nine seconds left in overtime that gave St. Louis a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. The Jets (27-28-10) have won four of six (4-2-0) and trail the Sharks by six points.
Kirill the Thrill
Kirill Kaprizov is two goals from scoring 40 for the fourth time in his five NHL seasons with the Minnesota Wild visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs at Grand Casino Arena (7:30 p.m. HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNO). The Wild (38-17-12) play the second of a back-to-back set on home ice after a 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers and are third in the Central Division with defenseman Quinn Hughes on a seven-game point streak (one goal, eight assists). The Maple Leafs (28-27-12) have lost nine of 10 (1-6-3) and six in a row on the road (0-4-2).
McDavid nears 400
Connor McDavid is two goals from 400 in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers home against the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place (8 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO). The Oilers captain has 1,193 points (398 goals, 795 assists) in 779 games and leads the League with 111 points (37 goals, 74 assists) in 67 games this season. Leon Draisaitl will try to extend an eight-game point streak (five goals, 11 assists) for Edmonton (32-26-9), which has lost six of 10 (4-5-1) and is third in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Anaheim Ducks. The Predators (29-27-9) are 3-4-3 in their past 10 games and trail the Sharks by three points for the second wild card.
'Bob' approaching 800
Sergei Bobrovsky is projected to play his 800th NHL game and the Florida Panthers will try for their fourth win in a row when they visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena to open a four-game road trip (8 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, SCRIPPS, KONG). The 37-year-old undrafted goalie is the backbone for the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions (33-29-3) who trail the Detroit Red Wings by 11 points for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. The Kraken (30-26-9) are one point behind the Sharks in the West and hope to build off a 5-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday that ended a four-game losing streak.
Mack Truck
Macklin Celebrini looks to stretch an eight-game point streak and inch the Sharks (32-26-6) closer to the first wild card in the West when the visit the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre (5 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN5, NBCSCA). The 19-year-old forward has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) during the run after he had two goals and an assist in a 4-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, his 15th three-point game of the season. The Senators (33-23-9) are 10-2-2 in their past 14 games after a 2-0 home win against the Ducks on Saturday and five points behind the Red Wings in the East.
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The schedule
St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets (3 p.m. ET; TSN3, NHLN, FDSNMW)
San Jose Sharks at Ottawa Senators (5 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN5, NBCSCA)
Anaheim Ducks at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, KCOP, Victory+)
Toronto Maple Leafs at Minnesota Wild (7:30 p.m. HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNO)
Nashville Predators at Edmonton Oilers (8 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO)
Florida Panthers at Seattle Kraken (8 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, SCRIPPS, KONG)