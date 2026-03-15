NHL On Tap: Blues visit Jets making late push for playoffs

Blue streak

Though Robert Thomas and the St. Louis Blues have an uphill battle to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they take a seven-game point streak (6-0-1) and a five-game road winning streak into their game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre (3 p.m. ET; TSN3, NHLN, FDSNMW). The Blues (27-29-10) are six points behind the San Jose Sharks for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference and Thomas riding a nine-game personal point streak (six goals, eight assists), including his goal with nine seconds left in overtime that gave St. Louis a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. The Jets (27-28-10) have won four of six (4-2-0) and trail the Sharks by six points.