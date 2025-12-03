PWHL notebook: Seattle expansion team sets U.S. attendance record

Fleet, Sirens start strong

After finishing last season at the bottom of the standings, the Boston Fleet and New York Sirens now sit at the top. The Fleet (2-0-0-0) are the only undefeated team after defeating the Montreal Victoire and Sceptres. It was the first time in five games the Fleet won in Toronto since 2024. Goalie Aerin Frankel has led the way, allowing just one goal on 50 shots.

The Sirens (2-0-0-1) are second, the one loss coming against the Victoire (4-0) on Nov. 25. New York easily put away the Vancouver Goldeneyes with a 5-1 win in their home opener at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday. Forward Taylor Girard has scored three of the Sirens' nine goals this season after getting a natural hat trick against Montreal, earning PWHL Player of the Week honors for the week ending Nov. 23.