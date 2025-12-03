PWHL notebook: Seattle expansion team sets U.S. attendance record

With the Professional Women’s Hockey League set to drop the puck on their third season, NHL.com staff writer Anna Kulesa will be filing a biweekly notebook on all the happenings in the league. Today, a look at the Seattle Torrent's record-setting home opener, and the Boston Fleet's and New York Sirens' hot start.
© Michael Chisholm/Getty Images
Seattle sets U.S. attendance record
The Seattle Torrent made history Friday when 16,014 fans watched their inaugural home opener against the Minnesota Frost at Climate Pledge Arena, which broke the attendance record for the largest crowd at a professional women's hockey game. The Torrent lost 3-0. The Seattle Kraken were in attendance for the history-making night, including assistant coach Jessica Campbell.
Charge coach shares cancer diagnosis
Ottawa Charge coach Carla MacLeod announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer this week. She missed the game against the Frost on Tuesday for treatment and hopes to be back Thursday when the Charge takes on the Toronto Sceptres. MacLeod said in a statement posted by the Charge that her goal is to "be behind the bench as often as possible" including at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, where she will coach the Czechia women's national team in February.
Fleet, Sirens start strong
After finishing last season at the bottom of the standings, the Boston Fleet and New York Sirens now sit at the top. The Fleet (2-0-0-0) are the only undefeated team after defeating the Montreal Victoire and Sceptres. It was the first time in five games the Fleet won in Toronto since 2024. Goalie Aerin Frankel has led the way, allowing just one goal on 50 shots.
The Sirens (2-0-0-1) are second, the one loss coming against the Victoire (4-0) on Nov. 25. New York easily put away the Vancouver Goldeneyes with a 5-1 win in their home opener at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday. Forward Taylor Girard has scored three of the Sirens' nine goals this season after getting a natural hat trick against Montreal, earning PWHL Player of the Week honors for the week ending Nov. 23.
Kaltounkova scores 1st PWHL goal
Kristyna Kaltounkova, a forward chosen by the Sirens with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft, scored her first PWHL goal in the home opener. In the third period, she picked up the loose puck in front of the goal and fired a wrist shot to the back of the net. The rookie's family were in the stands from Czechia to witness the milestone moment.
Last week before first international break
The PWHL will play seven games this week before pausing for the first international break of the season, from Dec. 8-15 for National Team training and competition. On Sunday, the Sceptres will visit the Victoire at Place Bell, and the Frost will face the Fleet at Agganis Arena for the last two games until Tuesday Dec. 16. The league will then restart when the Charge play the Goldeneyes at Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver on Dec. 16.