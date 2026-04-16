PWHL notebook: PWHL notebook: Playoff race enters home stretch

Playoff picture

Only one more playoff spot is up for grabs for the 2026 Walter Cup Playoffs. The Minnesota Frost (13-3-4-7) clinched the third playoff spot with a 6-5 win against the Vancouver Goldeneyes on April 4. The Ottawa Charge are currently in the fourth and final postseason spot with 36 points (7-7-1-12) and three games left to play. The Toronto Sceptres are right behind with 34 points (9-1-5-12) and three games left to play as well. The New York Sirens also have 34 points (9-2-3-13), and need at least two in their next two games against Ottawa and Toronto to stay alive in the playoff race.

Torrent eliminated, activate “Gold Plan”

The Seattle Torrent became the first team eliminated from the PWHL postseason when they lost to the Goldeneyes 4-1 on Tuesday. With the loss, the Torrent now can collect points for the top draft spot via the PWHL’s “Gold Plan.” After a team is officially eliminated from the playoff race, any points they earn are considered “draft order points.” The eliminated team with the most “draft order points” will earn the first pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft.

Fleet, Victoire take over TD Garden

The Boston Fleet and Montreal Victoire sold out TD Garden on Saturday. Montreal defeated Boston 1-0 in front of 17,850 fans. It was the first PWHL game held at TD Garden and marked the second-largest women's professional hockey crowd in United States history. The Boston Bruins and Fleet both showed their support by rocking each other’s jerseys before their respective games on Saturday. Bruins legend and NHL Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara performed the ceremonial puck drop before the game.