PWHL celebrates sellout at Madison Square Garden in 'awesome moment for women's hockey'

NEW YORK -- There’s nothing the PWHL can’t do in New York.
The New York Sirens defeated the Seattle Torrent 2-1 in a shootout during the first-ever PWHL game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
The game was a sellout with 18,006 fans in the stands, which set a new U.S. attendance record for a professional women’s hockey game.
Fans gave loud ovations to the players during starting lineups, especially for Torrent and Team USA captain Hilary Knight and Sirens forward and hometown hero Casey O’Brien.
Tennis legend Billie Jean King performed the ceremonial puck drop alongside fellow PWHL advisory board member and former tennis player Ilana Kloss and LSU basketball star Flau'jae Johnson.
Torrent forward Alex Carpenter scored the first goal of the game at 2:51 of the second period. Sirens forward Sarah Fillier tied the game with under four minutes left to play in the third period to send it to overtime.