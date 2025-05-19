2025 NHL Draft order set through 1st 28 picks

The first 28 picks of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft have been set with the end of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The first 16 selections were determined by the NHL Draft Lottery, which was held May 5. The New York Islanders won the lottery and have the No. 1 pick.

The 12 teams that lost in the first two rounds of the playoffs were slotted into picks 17-28. Teams that did not win their division were placed in inverse order of regular-season standings points, followed by the four division winners who were eliminated in inverse order of regular-season points.

The 2025 draft will be held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

The No. 29 pick will go to the team that loses in the conference finals with the fewest regular-season points, and No. 30 will go to the other team that loses in the conference finals. The team that loses in the Stanley Cup Final will get pick No. 31; the Cup winner gets No. 32.

The Florida Panthers will play the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, with Game 1 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC). The Edmonton Oilers will play the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final; Game 1 will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Calgary Flames own the Panthers' pick from the trade for forward Matthew Tkachuk on July 22, 2022.

The San Jose Sharks have the Stars' selection from the Feb. 1 trade that sent forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci to Dallas.

The Philadelphia Flyers acquired the Oilers' first-round pick in a trade June 28, 2024, for a first-round selection at the 2024 NHL Draft (No. 32), which Edmonton used on forward Sam O'Reilly.

Philadelphia has three picks in the first round, along with No. 6 and the Colorado Avalanche's selection at No. 22. The Flyers acquired that selection as part of the trade of defenseman Sean Walker on March 6, 2024.

The Nashville Predators also have three picks: No. 5; No. 23, which was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the trade for forward Tanner Jeannot on Feb. 26, 2023; and No. 26, which originally belonged to the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas traded the pick to San Jose for forward Tomas Hertl on March 8, 2024, and the Sharks sent the pick to the Predators on Aug. 23 as part of the trade of goalie Yaroslav Askarov.

Philadelphia, Nashville and San Jose, which also has the No. 2 selection, are three of six teams with multiple first-round picks.

The Chicago Blackhawks have Nos. 3 and 25, the latter acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of the trade of defenseman Jake McCabe on Feb. 27, 2023.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have Nos. 14 and 20, which they received in a trade with the Minnesota Wild for defenseman David Jiricek on Nov. 30.

The Montreal Canadiens have Nos. 17 and No. 16, which they got from the Flames as part of the trade of forward Sean Monahan on Aug. 18, 2022.

2025 FIRST ROUND DRAFT ORDER

1. New York Islanders

2. San Jose Sharks

3. Chicago Blackhawks

4. Utah Mammoth

5. Nashville Predators

6. Philadelphia Flyers

7. Boston Bruins

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. Pittsburgh Penguins

12. New York Rangers

13. Detroit Red Wings

14. Columbus Blue Jackets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)

17. Montreal Canadiens

18. Calgary Flames (from New Jersey Devils)

19. St. Louis Blues

20. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Minnesota Wild)

21. Ottawa Senators

22. Philadelphia Flyers (from Colorado Avalanche)

23. Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay Lightning)

24. Los Angeles Kings

25. Chicago Blackhawks (from Toronto Maple Leafs)

26. Nashville Predators (from Vegas Golden Knights via San Jose Sharks)

27. Washington Capitals

28. Winnipeg Jets