Puljujarvi chose road that has taken him to Calder Cup Finals with Charlotte

Charlotte Checkers forward Jesse Puljujarvi had just been through a pair of games in the Calder Cup Finals this past weekend and still looked capable of playing another one then and there.

It was a bold decision that he made four months ago that has led him here.

Reaching that point has required a long path for the 27-year-old, who had bilateral hip surgery two years ago this month. Puljujarvi will get another chance to test his body in Game 4 of the Calder Cup Finals against the Abbotsford Canucks on Thursday (10 p.m. ET). Abbotsford has a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series after a 6-1 win in Game 3 on Tuesday.

“I think this [has] been a really long process,” Puljujarvi said of his season. “It’s been a lot of things. This year started in Pittsburgh, and it's been a long season that [has] felt like two years almost. It's been fun, and I'm learning all the time new things and even like how the body feels. ... I'm really happy where I'm now with the team, and how I can build it, too, and how I can help the team.

“It's nice to play with those guys.”

Puljujarvi, selected in the first round (No. 4) of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers, has had a long road to Charlotte. Edmonton traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes for forward Patrik Puistola on Feb. 28, 2023. After playing 17 games with the Hurricanes to finish the 2022-23 season, he had the bilateral hip surgery, a procedure that requires a lengthy rehabilitation process.

The Pittsburgh Penguins gave him an opportunity with their American Hockey League affiliate, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and signed him to a professional tryout on Jan. 3, 2024. From there he signed a two-year contract with Pittsburgh on Feb. 4, 2024 and finished last season with four points (three goals, one assist) in 22 games. He got further playing time by going to the IIHF World Championship to represent Finland and had five points (three goals, two assists) in eight games.

He stuck with Pittsburgh coming out of training camp and had five points (one goal, four assists) in his first six games. But his ice time began to decrease. Eventually he had difficulty staying in the Pittsburgh lineup altogether and ended up clearing waivers Dec. 31. He remained on the Pittsburgh roster and got into five of 14 games in January. Soon he found himself back in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

That is when Puljujarvi made a decision and took his career into his own hands.

“I felt like I didn't see the light there,” Puljujarvi said. “Tough choice, but I felt like how do I get the next step…where I can help the team [more].”

Pittsburgh and Puljujarvi mutually agreed to terminate his contract. On Feb. 10, Florida Panthers management signed him to a professional tryout with Charlotte, the team’s AHL affiliate. It was a step to a lower-level league for someone who had played 382 NHL games at that point, but a necessary one, according to Puljujarvi.

“I felt like it was good for everyone to find [a] new spot and new start and find the game and find myself and find everything again and build it up,” Puljujarvi said. “Yeah, it's been a long year, I guess, but I have my mind at peace now, and I'm really happy to be part of [Charlotte] with the guys and the coaches.”

With Charlotte emerging as a top Calder Cup contender, Puljujarvi was able to get plenty of ice time, add further help to surround Florida's prospects, and serve as a viable NHL recall option for the Panthers. The deal worked for all sides, and Puljujarvi quickly fit in with Charlotte. The Panthers saw enough from Puljujarvi to give him a two-way contract for the rest of the season on March 5.

He finished the regular season with 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 22 games for Charlotte and also got a five-game recall to Florida, where he scored on April 12 against the Buffalo Sabres. With Charlotte clinching a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs, he went back to the AHL and has been a key contributor in helping the team eliminate Providence (Boston Bruins), Hershey (Washington Capitals), and Laval (Montreal Canadiens) to earn this matchup with Abbotsford.

It was Puljujarvi’s goal with 2:04 remaining in the third period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Laval on June 3 that gave Charlotte a 3-2 win and sent the team to the Calder Cup Finals.

With Charlotte three wins away from a Calder Cup championship, Puljujarvi’s winding season has a chance to end on a special note.

“I think it's been really nice to go really far these playoffs and [every series] learn something new,” Puljujarvi said, “because you have to learn and you have to be better every series [and] keep building. I'm really proud of our group, and hopefully we can build even more.”