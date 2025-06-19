Zetterlund signs 3-year, $12.825 million contract with Senators

25-year-old forward could have become restricted free agent July 1

Fabian Zetterlund OTT

© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Fabian Zetterlund signed a three-year, $12.825 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.275 million.

The 25-year-old forward could have been a restricted free agent July 1. He had 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 84 games this season for the Senators and San Jose Sharks including five points (two goals, three assists) in 20 games with Ottawa after he was acquired prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7. He had no points in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"We were pleased to acquire Fabian at the deadline [this] season and very happy to extend him for three more years," Senators general manager Steve Staios said. "He brings commitment and work ethic with a scoring touch to our group."

Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the third round (No. 63) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Zetterlund has 116 points (52 goals, 64 assists) in 247 regular-season games for the Devils, Sharks and Senators.

