QMJHL prospects Desnoyers, Carbonneau, Zonnon discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Damphousse of Central Scouting joins; co-hosts break down goalies, dark horse candidates

Caleb Desnoyers

© Dale Preston/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.

Caleb Desnoyers could one day be "that Patrice Bergeron or Jonathan Toews-type player," according to NHL Central Scouting Senior Eastern scout Jean-Francois Damphousse.

"The compete level is high and when you match it with the skill level that he has," Damphousse told the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "The hockey sense, the willingness to battle in front of the net or on the wall, he's a special player. I mean, he could be that Bergeron or Toews, where he can be used anywhere in the lineup, produce offense, but also be very effective at shutting down opponents."

Desnoyers (6-foot-1, 178 pounds), an 18-year-old forward with Moncton in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, is No. 7 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. He finished tied for fifth in the QMJHL with 84 points (35 goals, 49 assists) in 56 regular season games and leads the playoffs with 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 15 games.

Damphousse also evaluated Blainville-Boisbriand right wing Justin Carbonneau (6-1, 191), No. 16 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, and 6-2, 187-pound Rouyn-Noranda right wing Bill Zonnon (No. 31) as possible first- or second-round picks in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

"[Carbonneau] is a natural goal scorer, has a great shot release, can beat goals from distance with his quick release in stride or his one-timer on the power play," he said. "With Zonnon, I like the quickness and agility in tight and his ability to make plays with pace."

Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Opinions vary following Schaefer, Misa with top 2 picks

2025 NHL Draft

Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Opinions vary following Schaefer, Misa with top 2 picks

Co-hosts Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale also discussed two of the top QMJHL goalie prospects and a few dark horse candidates to watch in this episode with Damphousse.

The podcast is free, and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts. It also is available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Related Content

Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Opinions vary following Schaefer, Misa with top 2 picks

Islanders win NHL Draft Lottery for 1st time since 2009

Schaefer 'best player available,' Sportsnet analyst says on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

NHL Draft Class

Latest News

Ekholm could play for Oilers if they reach Western Conference Final

Matthews looks to end scoring drought for Maple Leafs in Game 5 of Eastern 2nd Round

J.T. Miller looking forward to Sullivan's 'very direct' approach with Rangers

EDGE stats behind Rantanen’s heroics in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stutzle helping Germany lay groundwork for 2026 Olympics success during World Championship

Panthers focus on tighter defense, better start vs. Maple Leafs in Game 5

Capitals 'have to find a way to score' in Game 5, stay alive in Eastern 2nd Round

Heiskanen likely to return for Stars in Game 4 of Western 2nd Round

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jets at Stars, Western Conference 2nd Round Game 4 preview

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stolarz 'doing much better,' back on ice for Maple Leafs

Blake contributing for Hurricanes in playoffs after following dad's footsteps to NHL

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDGE stats: 5 surprises in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stars' confident, consistent attack provides advantage against Jets in Western 2nd Round

King Clancy nominee Kerfoot of Mammoth reflects on supporting girls hockey, growth of game