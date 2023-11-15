Pluses, minuses for Flyers-Hurricanes, Islanders-Canucks

NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season.

The Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-1) visit the Carolina Hurricanes (9-6-0) at PNC Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS). Then the New York Islanders (5-6-3) play the Vancouver Canucks (11-3-1) at Rogers Place (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, TNT, MAX).

Here's my breakdown of the games.

Flyers

Pluses: They're playing more competitively and its showing in the results. This will be the final game of a four-game road trip, they're going for their third straight win and should be getting goalie Carter Hart (mid body, food poisoning) back for this one. Morgan Frost who's been a healthy scratch, returned and scored two goals in a 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 11. Cam Atkinson (12 points) and Sean Couturier (10 points) are off to great starts after missing last season because of injuries. And their leading scorer, defenseman Travis Sanheim, has 14 points in 15 games.

Minuses: Last season, the Flyers ranked last on the power play (15.6 percent). This season they're tied with the St. Louis Blues for 30th (7.7 percent) with only four goals (4-for-52) on the man-advantage this season. If that improves, they could be in the mix for a wild card spot this season.

Hurricanes

Pluses: They haven't hit their A-game yet, but they've won six of eight (6-2-0). I do love their offensive depth with six players having at least 10 points this season: Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Sebastian Aho (13 each), Martin Necas and Brady Skjei (12 each) and Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis (10 each). For my money, they have one of the best coaches and motivators in the world in Rod Brind'Amour.

Minuses: Frederik Andersen is sidelined with an injury. Antti Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov each have a goals-against average more than 3.00 and a save percentage under .900, which isn't typical for either of them. Other than that, the team defense hasn't been good, though it's improved since the beginning of the season. This is a team known for being great on both sides of the puck, but they've allowed at least three goals nine times in 15 games.