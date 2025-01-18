Nedeljkovic gets goal, assist, 40 saves in Penguins win against Sabres

Becomes 16th goaltender to score, Pittsburgh breaks 3-game slide

PIT@BUF: Nedeljkovic fires the puck down the ice and scores

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Alex Nedeljkovic had a goal and an assist and made 40 saves for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday.

Nedeljkovic became the 16th goaltender in NHL history to be credited with a goal, and the 11th to shoot and score.

Cody Glass and Bryan Rust each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (19-20-8), who had lost three straight. Pittsburgh played without defenseman Kris Letang, who was a late scratch because of illness.

Owen Power scored and Zach Benson scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 14 saves for the Sabres (17-22-5).

Power gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead on the power play at 15:16 of the first period. He held the puck at the blue line before walking into the high slot and beating Nedeljkovic high inside the right post.

Rickard Rakell’s one-timer from the right circle on the power play went far side to tie it 1-1 at 1:41 of the second period.

Anthony Beauvillier took a stretch pass from Glass for a breakaway and scored glove side 27 seconds later to put the Penguins ahead 2-1 at 2:08.

Glass made it 3-1 with another power-play goal at 11:43. Philip Tomasino curled behind the back of the net before sending a pass to Glass in the slot, who snapped it past Luukkonen stick side.

Rust was alone in the left circle for a wrist shot that went high glove far side on the power play to extend Pittsburgh’s lead to 4-1 at 1:09 of the third period.

With Luukkonen pulled for the extra attacker, Benson directed a pass from Tage Thompson stick side to narrow it to 4-2 at 14:46.

Nedeljkovic scored an empty-net goal at 17:18 for the 5-2 final.

PIT at BUF | Recap

Related Content

Nedeljkovic latest NHL goalie with a goal

Penguins bench goes wild for Nedeljkovic's goal, burns up social media

Penguins goalie Nedeljkovic scores goal in AHL again

Hurricanes goalie prospect scores another goal

Latest News

Penguins bench goes wild for Nedeljkovic's goal, burns up social media

Nedeljkovic latest NHL goalie with a goal

Jarvis scores twice, Hurricanes edge Golden Knights

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Marner ready to shine for Canada at 4 Nations playing in Montreal

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Tsyplakov of Islanders suspended 3 games for illegal check to head

Klingberg signs 1-year contract with Oilers

New rink in Martensville, Saskatchewan conveys Hockey Day in Canada spirit

Canada 'must win' 1 of its early games in Montreal at 4 Nations, GM says

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 17

NHL EDGE stats: 5 reasons behind surprising Blue Jackets

Carolina Hurricanes Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Laughton fined maximum for actions in Flyers game

Tsyplakov to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Islanders game

Merilainen quickly making name for himself in Senators net

Ference excited Hockey Day in Canada will spotlight Canmore, Alberta

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today