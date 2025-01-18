Nedeljkovic gets goal, assist, 40 saves in Penguins win against Sabres

Nedeljkovic became the 16th goaltender in NHL history to be credited with a goal, and the 11th to shoot and score.

Cody Glass and Bryan Rust each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (19-20-8), who had lost three straight. Pittsburgh played without defenseman Kris Letang, who was a late scratch because of illness.

Owen Power scored and Zach Benson scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 14 saves for the Sabres (17-22-5).

Power gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead on the power play at 15:16 of the first period. He held the puck at the blue line before walking into the high slot and beating Nedeljkovic high inside the right post.

Rickard Rakell’s one-timer from the right circle on the power play went far side to tie it 1-1 at 1:41 of the second period.

Anthony Beauvillier took a stretch pass from Glass for a breakaway and scored glove side 27 seconds later to put the Penguins ahead 2-1 at 2:08.

Glass made it 3-1 with another power-play goal at 11:43. Philip Tomasino curled behind the back of the net before sending a pass to Glass in the slot, who snapped it past Luukkonen stick side.

Rust was alone in the left circle for a wrist shot that went high glove far side on the power play to extend Pittsburgh’s lead to 4-1 at 1:09 of the third period.

With Luukkonen pulled for the extra attacker, Benson directed a pass from Tage Thompson stick side to narrow it to 4-2 at 14:46.

Nedeljkovic scored an empty-net goal at 17:18 for the 5-2 final.