Jarry latest NHL goalie with a goal

Mike Smith, Phoenix Coyotes vs. Detroit Red Wings, Oct. 19, 2013 -- Smith barely beat the clock to join this list. After making 31 saves against the visiting Red Wings, he controlled the puck in the final seconds and shot for the empty net after Detroit had pulled Jimmy Howard for an extra skater. It went over the goal line with 0.1 seconds remaining to cap a 5-2 victory at Jobing.com Arena.

Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes, March 21, 2013 --The Devils got revenge of a sort when Brodeur was credited with his third career goal and second in the regular season. This one came 3:54 into the game at PNC Arena during a New Jersey power play and technically is the only time in NHL history that one goalie scored against another. Carolina's Dan Ellis was leaving the ice during a delayed penalty but hadn't gotten to the bench when Jordan Staal's errant pass headed for the vacant net. Ellis raced back toward his crease but got there too late to prevent the goal; he's listed among the players on the ice.

Cam Ward, Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils, Dec. 26, 2011 -- Ward got a one-day-late Christmas present when New Jersey pulled Johan Hedberg for an extra attacker in the final minute at RBC Center, only to have Adam Henrique take a tumble while trying to reach Ilya Kovalchuk's pass to the left point. The puck slid into the empty net to complete a 4-2 win for Carolina.

Chris Mason, Nashville Predators vs. Phoenix Coyotes, April 15, 2006 --Mason, who had been credited with a goal while playing in the American Hockey League, got credit for one in the NHL at 10:47 of the third period when Geoff Sanderson accidentally put the puck into his own net after the visiting Coyotes had pulled David LeNeveu during a delayed penalty. It was the last goal in Nashville's 5-1 win.

Mika Noronen, Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs, Feb. 14, 2004 --After helping the Sabres survive a late-game blitz by the Maple Leafs, Noronen was rewarded when a pass by Toronto's Robert Reichel missed connections and went into an empty net, capping Buffalo's 6-4 win at Air Canada Centre.

Evgeni Nabokov, San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks, March 10, 2002 -- Nabokov became the first goalie to score a power-play goal when he hit the empty net against the Canucks, who had pulled Peter Skudra. He shot the puck from his own crease into the vacated net to cap San Jose's 7-4 win at General Motors Place.

Jose Theodore, Montreal Canadiens at New York Islanders, Jan. 2, 2001 -- Theodore made 32 saves at Nassau Coliseum before shooting the puck into an empty net to cap Montreal's 3-0 victory. It came exactly two years after Rhodes scored a goal and had a shutout; that combination has not been repeated since.

Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers, Feb. 15, 2000 -- Brodeur became the first (and still only) goalie to receive credit for a game-winning goal when Philadelphia's Daymond Langkow accidentally put the puck in his own net 9:43 into the third period of a game at New Jersey. It gave the Devils a 3-1 lead and became the game-winner when Philadelphia's Mark Recchi scored at 11:59. Scott Niedermayer's insurance goal gave New Jersey a 4-2 win at Continental Airlines Arena.

Damian Rhodes, Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils, Jan. 2, 1999 -- Rhodes had the perfect daily double for a goalie -- a goal and a shutout. He was credited with a goal at 8:14 of the first period during a delayed penalty when Devils defenseman Lyle Odelein put the puck in his own net after Brodeur had been pulled during a delayed penalty. That made it 2-0, and Rhodes finished with 30 saves in a 6-0 victory at Corel Centre.

Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens, April 17, 1997 -- Brodeur, a Montreal native, scored the first of his three goals in Game 1 of the 1997 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, hitting the empty net after the visiting Canadiens had pulled goalie Jocelyn Thibault. The goal capped a 5-2 victory at Continental Airlines Arena.

Chris Osgood, Detroit Red Wings at Hartford Whalers, March 6, 1996 -- Osgood, on his way to a season that saw him finish 39-6 with five ties, shot the puck the length of the ice into an empty net after Hartford pulled goalie Sean Burke. The goal completed a 4-2 win at Hartford Civic Center.

Ron Hextall, Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals, April 11, 1989 -- Hextall became the first goalie to score in a playoff game and the first to score a shorthanded goal. He shot the puck into an empty net after Washington pulled goalie Pete Peeters during a power play, finishing off an 8-5 win at Capital Center.

Ron Hextall, Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins, Dec. 8, 1987 -- Hextall, one of the most active goalies in NHL history when it came to playing the puck, became the first to score by shooting the puck into the net. He shot it the length of the ice into an empty net after Boston pulled goalie Rejean Lemelin, capping a 5-2 victory at the Spectrum.

Billy Smith, New York Islanders at Colorado Rockies, Nov. 28, 1979 -- Smith became the first goalie to be credited with a goal when he made a save during a delayed penalty and was the last player to touch the puck before Rockies defenseman Rob Ramage's pass missed a teammate and went into an empty net after Colorado pulled goalie Bill McKenzie. The Rockies went on to win 7-4 at McNichols Sports Arena, making Smith the only goalie to score a goal in a game his team lost.