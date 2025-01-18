Penguins bench goes wild for Nedeljkovic's goal, burns up social media

Teammates mob veteran goalie, who makes history with goal and assist

PIT@BUF: Nedeljkovic fires the puck down the ice and scores

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Hard to blame the Pittsburgh Penguins bench for celebrating so hard. They witnessed history live.

Alex Nedeljkovic became the first goalie in NHL history to record a goal and an assist in the same game and his teammates celebrated accordingly.

After his incredible 195-foot(ish) score in Buffalo, Nedeljkovic skated to the bench and was immediately the eye of a storm of Penguins teammates who were equal parts shocked and jubilant.

The team shared a reverse angle video from behind the bench as well.

One of the best parts of the play can only be seen from the camera placed behind Nedeljkovic's goal because it shows Penguins captain Sidney Crosbyslowly approaching the blue line turning to smile at his teammate when he realized the puck was going in, maybe 15 feet before it actually crossed the goal line.

The photos of the aftermath also went pretty viral.

Defenseman Marcus Pettersson presented Nedeljkovic with the customary helmet for player of the game and had a quip to accompany it.

It may be the first goal during his NHL career, but Nedeljkovic is no stranger to scoring. He's scored once in the AHL and once in the ECHL before scoring on Friday.

After the big night, the veteran of seven NHL seasons has etched his name into the record books.

