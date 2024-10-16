ST. LOUIS -- Filip Gustavsson scored an empty-net goal and made 27 saves for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday.
Gustavsson scores goalie goal for Wild in win against Blues
Also makes 27 saves, Kaprizov gets 2 assists for Minnesota
The Wild goalie gloved down a slap shot from the neutral zone from Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich. He then immediately put the puck down at his stick, dropped to a knee, and sent a shot through the air all the way into the offensive zone, where it rolled into the net with nine seconds remaining in the third period for the 4-1 final.
Ryan Hartman, Jakub Lauko and Marco Rossi also scored, and Kirill Kaprizov had two assists for the Wild (2-0-2).
Mathieu Joseph scored, and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for the Blues (2-2-0), who were playing their home opener after a three-game road trip to start the season.
Hartman gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 3:50 of the first period with a power-play goal. Kaprizov carried the puck through the neutral zone and threaded a lead pass to Hartman, who drove to the net and beat Binnington with a wrist shot
Lauko scored short-handed to make it 2-0 at 7:52 of the second period on a breakaway.
Rossi made it 3-0 just 46 seconds into the third period, putting in a centering pass from Mats Zuccarello below the left circle.
Joseph cut it to 3-1 at 10:10 with a wrist shot from the right circle.