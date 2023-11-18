Penguins goalie Nedeljkovic scores goal in AHL again

Nedeljkovic was on conditioning assignment with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins against the Providence Bruins. He found himself in control of the puck in his own crease with no goalie in the Bruins net.

The veteran, in his seventh NHL season, fired a strike across the ice and split the opposite net.

Scoring is old hat for Nedeljkovic, who scored once before in an AHL game while in net for the Charlotte Checkers back in 2018.

He only needs one more for the hat trick.