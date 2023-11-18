Short Shifts

Dallas Stars host Finnish teen losing eyesight

Mats Sundin announces Maple Leafs lineup at Global Series

Chicago Blackhawks respond to old Travis Kelce tweet

Connor Hellebuyck meets young fan who shadowed him

Bo Horvat emotional after tribute video in Vancouver return

Jonas Brothers attend Edmonton Oilers game

Formula 1 racers Alex Albon Logan Sargeant visit Golden Knights

NHL launches NHL Breakaway digital collectibles platform

Kyle Okposo celebrates 1000th NHL game

Washington Capitals arrive with puppies 

New York Rangers Adam Fox partners with Brooklyn Bagel

NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

Carolina announces white Whalers jerseys

Mitch Marner dog gets toy Maple Leafs fan

Ryan OReilly Predators 1000 games milestone

NHL best saves 2023-24 season

William Nylander rides subway to Maple Leafs game

Colorado Avalanche Peter McNab broadcast booth

Penguins goalie Nedeljkovic scores goal in AHL again

Veteran on conditioning assignment seizes chance, scores from own crease

goalie goal

© American Hockey League

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

If Alex Nedeljkovic keeps scoring like this, they're going have to put him on the power play line.

The Pittsburgh Penguins goalie scored a goal in the AHL on Friday, netting one from way across the ice with just over a minute to go.

Nedeljkovic was on conditioning assignment with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins against the Providence Bruins. He found himself in control of the puck in his own crease with no goalie in the Bruins net.

The veteran, in his seventh NHL season, fired a strike across the ice and split the opposite net.

Scoring is old hat for Nedeljkovic, who scored once before in an AHL game while in net for the Charlotte Checkers back in 2018.

He only needs one more for the hat trick.

