Penguins goalie Nedeljkovic scores goal in AHL again

If Alex Nedeljkovic keeps scoring like this, they're going have to put him on the power play line.
The Pittsburgh Penguins goalie scored a goal in the AHL on Friday, netting one from way across the ice with just over a minute to go.
Veteran on conditioning assignment seizes chance, scores from own crease
© American Hockey League
Nedeljkovic was on conditioning assignment with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins against the Providence Bruins. He found himself in control of the puck in his own crease with no goalie in the Bruins net.
The veteran, in his seventh NHL season, fired a strike across the ice and split the opposite net.
Scoring is old hat for Nedeljkovic, who scored once before in an AHL game while in net for the Charlotte Checkers back in 2018.
He only needs one more for the hat trick.