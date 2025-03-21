Ovechkin scores goal No. 888, Capitals hold off Flyers, clinch playoff berth

Ovechkin has 35 goals in 53 games this season and 13 in his past 19 games. The Capitals have 13 games remaining in the regular season.

With the win and the New York Islanders not earning a regulation win in their 4-3 overtime victory against the Montreal Canadiens, the Capitals clinched a berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They have won three straight and eight of nine (8-1-0) to become the first team to reach 100 points for the season.

“Our goal was to make the playoffs this year,” Ovechkin said. “Every game, it's hard, especially at the end because every team is fighting. That's why in the beginning of the year and the middle of the year it's very important to (be) collecting points and feel comfortable at the end. Last year it took us 82 games to clinch it and since [there were] 20 games left it was [like] playoffs for us already. We take it and move on.”

Brandon Duhaime and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Capitals (46-15-8). Anthony Beauvillier had two assists and Lindgren made 27 saves, including 14 in the third period.

“The third period, I mean we gave up more chances than we’ve given up in a period in 70 games or whatever we’ve played, by far,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “I think expected goals were close to four in the period, which is crazy. … It was a trainwreck and [Lindgren] was there multiple times to bail us out. He was unbelievable.”