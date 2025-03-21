WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 888th goal to move within seven goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 at Capital One Arena on Thursday.
Ovechkin scores goal No. 888, Capitals hold off Flyers, clinch playoff berth
Moves within 7 of breaking Gretzky record; Washington has won 8 of 9, reaches 100 points
After Trevor van Riemsdyk’s point shot was blocked in front, Aliaksei Protas passed the loose puck to Ovechkin, who slid it past goalie Samuel Ersson from left of the crease to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 14:25 of the first period.
“I love to see it. Again, a big goal at a big time, gets us going there,” goalie Charlie Lindgren said. “The crowd gets into it…we got more people now and more people come to our games and a bigger spotlight. Credit to 'Ovi': another big goal and another goal off the mark.”
Ovechkin has 35 goals in 53 games this season and 13 in his past 19 games. The Capitals have 13 games remaining in the regular season.
With the win and the New York Islanders not earning a regulation win in their 4-3 overtime victory against the Montreal Canadiens, the Capitals clinched a berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They have won three straight and eight of nine (8-1-0) to become the first team to reach 100 points for the season.
“Our goal was to make the playoffs this year,” Ovechkin said. “Every game, it's hard, especially at the end because every team is fighting. That's why in the beginning of the year and the middle of the year it's very important to (be) collecting points and feel comfortable at the end. Last year it took us 82 games to clinch it and since [there were] 20 games left it was [like] playoffs for us already. We take it and move on.”
Brandon Duhaime and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Capitals (46-15-8). Anthony Beauvillier had two assists and Lindgren made 27 saves, including 14 in the third period.
“The third period, I mean we gave up more chances than we’ve given up in a period in 70 games or whatever we’ve played, by far,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “I think expected goals were close to four in the period, which is crazy. … It was a trainwreck and [Lindgren] was there multiple times to bail us out. He was unbelievable.”
Ryan Poehling had a goal and an assist for the Flyers (28-34-8), who are 1-8-0 in their past nine, and had been shut out in two straight, including 2-0 at Tampa Bay on Monday. Ersson made 13 saves.
“Another good team that we played a pretty good game against,” forward Travis Konecny said. “Obviously some mistakes that we could clean up. We’ve been playing well against good teams for the most part and got to keep on going.”
Duhaime increased the Capitals' lead to 2-0 at 1:56 of the second period when he deflected Matt Roy’s shot past Ersson.
“Struggled a little bit in the second,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “I thought we were sloppy with the puck. Kept plugging away.”
Mangiapane, who wears No. 88, made it 3-0 at 11:06 when he converted a pass across the slot from Beauvillier on a 2-on-1 rush.
"It was pretty fun there,” Mangiapane said. “I saw up on the banner there or whatever it was 888, so I said, 'Maybe it's a good sign for me and maybe I'll get one here.' It worked out pretty well and just kind of manifested it there.”
Poehling pulled the Flyers within 3-1 at 5:10 of the third period, controlling a loose puck deep in the Washington zone and scoring from in front.
John Carlson appeared to make it 4-1 at 6:12, but the Flyers challenged and the goal was overturned because of a hand pass that should have resulted in a prior play stoppage.
Sean Couturier cut the deficit to 3-2 during 6-on-5 play at 17:24 when he knocked in a loose puck during a scrum in front. The play was initially ruled goaltender interference but was overturned after Philadelphia challenged.
“You feel like you’re doing the right things, it’s just not going in, and getting bad bounces,” Poehling said. “So good for us to compete there at the end, show some pride and give us a chance to win.”
NOTES: The Capitals won the season series 4-0-0 and have won six straight against the Flyers. … Protas has four points (one goal, three assists) in a three-game point streak. … The Flyers were 0-for-2 on the power play and are 0-for-25 with one shorthanded goal allowed during March.