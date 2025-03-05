Ovechkin launches ‘The GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer’

His donations will be matched by Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

“I’m proud to join the V Foundation and support their efforts to fund lifesaving cancer research,” Ovechkin said in a statement. “Throughout my NHL career, I have met many brave kids battling cancer, and I feel it’s important to do what I can to help save more lives from this horrible disease. I want to thank the V Foundation for all their hard work, and I look forward to using my platform and doing anything I can to help further the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer’s mission.”

As of Wednesday morning, Ovechkin has 884 career goals, only 11 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894.

Legendary basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski -- who has served on the V Foundation’s Board of Directors since the foundation’s inception -- welcomed Ovechkin to the team and shared his excitement about partnering with the NHL star.

“Not only do we have the National Hockey League on our team, but we have one of the greatest players ever joining us. Welcome,” Krzyzewski said in a social media video. “And, by the way, we’re going to be watching you in the pursuit of that milestone.”