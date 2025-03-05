Ovechkin launches ‘The GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer’

Capitals star partners with V Foundation to raise funds for cancer research as he approaches NHL goals record

Ovechkin launches cancer fundraiser

© Washington Capitals

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Alex Ovechkin is chasing history and is making the most of it along the way.

The Washington Capitals star announced Wednesday his partnership with Hockey Fights Cancer and the V Foundation for Cancer Research to launch “The GR8 CHASE for Victory over Cancer” to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research.

As part of the initiative, Ovechkin will donate an amount equal to his goal total for every goal he scores during the remainder of his career, starting with Washington's game Wednesday against the New York Rangers.

His donations will be matched by Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

“I’m proud to join the V Foundation and support their efforts to fund lifesaving cancer research,” Ovechkin said in a statement. “Throughout my NHL career, I have met many brave kids battling cancer, and I feel it’s important to do what I can to help save more lives from this horrible disease. I want to thank the V Foundation for all their hard work, and I look forward to using my platform and doing anything I can to help further the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer’s mission.”

As of Wednesday morning, Ovechkin has 884 career goals, only 11 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894.

Legendary basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski -- who has served on the V Foundation’s Board of Directors since the foundation’s inception -- welcomed Ovechkin to the team and shared his excitement about partnering with the NHL star.

“Not only do we have the National Hockey League on our team, but we have one of the greatest players ever joining us. Welcome,” Krzyzewski said in a social media video. “And, by the way, we’re going to be watching you in the pursuit of that milestone.”

Fans can support THE GR8 CHASE by donating $8, or any amount they can give, in honor of his historic pursuit of the NHL’s all-time goals record.

Donations can be made at v.org/GR8chase.

