Nylander, Tavares each has 4 points, Maple Leafs score 7 to ease past Flyers

Nylander gets 40th for Toronto, which ties Florida for 1st in Atlantic

Flyers at Maple Leafs | Recap

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- William Nylander and John Tavares each had two goals and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 7-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Nylander, who reached the 40-goal plateau for the third straight season, became the fourth Maple Leaf to have three consecutive 40-goal seasons, joining Auston Matthews (five from 2019-20 to 2023-24), Lanny McDonald (three from 1976-77 to 1978-79) and Rick Vaive (three from 1981-82 to 1983-84).

Bobby McMann had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Stolarz made 17 saves for the Maple Leafs (43-25-3), who have won four of their past five.

Toronto moved into a tie for first place in the Atlantic Division with the Florida Panthers.

Ryan Poehling and Sean Couturier scored, and Samuel Ersson made 23 saves for the Flyers (28-36-9), who are 0-5-1 in their past six.

Poehling gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at 7:59 when he one-timed a pass from Jakob Pelletier over Stolarz’s glove from above the left hashmarks.

The Maple Leafs then scored six consecutive goals.

Tavares tied it 1-1 at 10:37 after taking a pass from Nylander and scoring glove side from the slot.

Nylander put Toronto up 2-1 at 15:11 on the power play when he banked a shot off Nick Seeler’s skate, who was at the top of the goal crease.

McMann made it 3-1 at 1:45 of the second period. After Nylander carried the puck around the net, he found McMann in the slot for a one-timer for his 20th goal of the season.

Tavares extended it to 4-1 at 7:49 when he took a pass from Marner in the slot and deked to his forehand, shooting past Ersson’s blocker.

Nylander pushed it to 5-1 at 11:55, shooting blocker side from the high slot for his 40th goal of the season.

David Kampf made it 6-1 at 15:08 on a shot between Ersson’s pads on a breakaway.

Couturier cut it to 6-2 at 18:17, deflecting Jamie Drysdale’s point shot in the slot.

Morgan Rielly thought he scored at 4:42 of the third period for the Maple Leafs, but the goal was overturned after a successful coach’s challenge by the Flyers for goaltender interference.

Max Domi outraced Emil Andrae to a loose puck in the Flyers zone and shot under Ersson's right pad at 11:32 of the third period for the 7-2 final.

