Ersson, Kolosov help Flyers shut out slumping Sharks

Samuel Ersson made 15 saves before leaving after the second period with an undislosed injury. Aleksei Kolosov stopped all seven shots he faced in the third to preserve the shutout.

Egor Zamula had a goal and an assist, and Jamie Drysdale and Bobby Brink each had two assists for the Flyers (17-17-4), who had lost two of three.

Alexandar Georgiev made 29 saves for the Sharks (11-23-6), who are 0-7-1 in their past eight games and 1-10-1 in their past 12.

Nick Seeler gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 5:59 of the first period. He skated down from the left wing, made a move around Barclay Goodrow in the circle, and banked a shot in off Georgiev from along the goal line.

Ryan Poehling pushed the lead to 2-0 at 12:09 of the second period. He picked up the rebound of Zamula's one-timer from the left point, moved the puck to his backhand and scored past a sprawling Georgiev.

Travis Konecny made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at 13:44, scoring glove side with a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Owen Tippett.

Zamula extended the lead to 4-0 at 2:30 of the third period. He got to a loose puck in the left corner and sent a shot back toward the crease, where it deflected in off Sharks defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin.