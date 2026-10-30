Trotz inducted into Predators Golden Hall

Barry Trotz was enshrined in gold forever on Thursday.

The Nashville Predators inducted their former head coach and general manager into the Golden Hall before the team’s game against the Washington Capitals at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators owner Bill Haslam, former general manager David Poile and team CEO Sean Henry joined Trotz on the ice for the ceremony.

A special tribute video of Trotz’s career with Nashville aired on the arena video board.

After the video, Poile presented the golden jacket to Trotz as “Barry! Barry!” chants rang from the crowd.

Trotz then stepped to the podium to say a few words.

“Thank you so much, thank you,” Trotz said. “I’ve been blessed to work with three wonderful organizations and two are here tonight. I’m honored and humbled to be inducted into the Golden Hall and stand beside Predator greats like David Poile, Shea Weber, Pekka Rinne, Terry Crisp, Peter Weber. It’s an honor.”