Trotz inducted into Predators Golden Hall

Former team head coach/GM honored in pregame ceremony

WSH@NSH: Trotz gets his gold jacket pregame

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Barry Trotz was enshrined in gold forever on Thursday.

The Nashville Predators inducted their former head coach and general manager into the Golden Hall before the team’s game against the Washington Capitals at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators owner Bill Haslam, former general manager David Poile and team CEO Sean Henry joined Trotz on the ice for the ceremony.  

A special tribute video of Trotz’s career with Nashville aired on the arena video board.

After the video, Poile presented the golden jacket to Trotz as “Barry! Barry!” chants rang from the crowd.

Trotz then stepped to the podium to say a few words.

“Thank you so much, thank you,” Trotz said. “I’ve been blessed to work with three wonderful organizations and two are here tonight. I’m honored and humbled to be inducted into the Golden Hall and stand beside Predator greats like David Poile, Shea Weber, Pekka Rinne, Terry Crisp, Peter Weber. It’s an honor.”

Another tribute video aired before the newest Golden Hall member performed the ceremonial puck drop between Predators captain Roman Josi and Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin.

Before the game, Trotz exchanged gifts with Ovechkin, who is playing his final career game in Nashville. He coached Ovechkin and the Capitals from 2014-2018, leading them to their first Stanley Cup title in 2018.

Ovechkin and Tom Wilson gifted their former coach a custom bottle of wine.

In 1997, Trotz was hired as the Predators’ first-ever head coach, leading the team for 15 seasons until 2014. From 2023-26, he served as the team’s general manager.

Trotz is currently semi-retired and acts as an advisor to the franchise.

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