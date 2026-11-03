SUNRISE, Fla. -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Justin Faulk each had a goal and an assist for the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-3 win against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.
Brandsegg-Nygard, Faulk each has two points, Red Wings hold off Panthers
Mazur scores first NHL goal for Detroit; Florida's three-game winning streak ends
Carter Mazur scored his first NHL goal, and Alex DeBrincat and Emmitt Finnie also scored for the Red Wings (7-5-3), who have won three of their past four. Andrew Copp and Moritz Seider each had two assists. Daniil Tarasov, who played for Florida last season, made 23 saves.
“Anytime you play against this Florida team, it’s done in the trenches,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “It’s along the boards, net-front, heavy … you have to drag players around and stay in battles. I liked our effort and commitment to that, and, I thought it got better as the night went on.”
Sam Reinhart, Aaron Ekblad and Sam Bennett scored for the Panthers (8-5-2), who had won their past three games.
Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves in his first start since Oct. 17. He sustained an upper-body injury in practice two days later and missed the past five games.
“I thought that was a really strong game from Detroit,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “I wasn’t in love with ours.”
Mazur gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 5:26 of the first period. Seider threw the puck around the boards from the right point and it landed on Mazur's stick. Mazur skated into the left face-off circle and put a wrist shot over Markstrom's left shoulder.
“To get that one, it felt really special for me,” Mazur said of his first NHL goal. “We came out hard against a tough team like Florida. We just have to keep building off that."
Florida tied it 1-1 at 14:19 after Sandis Vilmanis got a piece of a clearing shot from Tarasov deep in the Detroit zone. Verhaeghe made a drop pass to Reinhart, who buried a quick wrist shot from the edge of the right circle to extend his goal streak to three games.
At 1:26 into the second period, Detroit took a 2-1 lead when DeBrincat finished a cross-ice feed from Viktor Arvidsson on a 3-on-1 rush.
The Panthers evened the score 2-2 while short-handed at 15:25. Ekblad jumped on a loose puck below the goal line and backhanded it in off Tarasov's left skate.
Faulk gave Detroit the lead back 3-2 early in the third period, scoring on the power play at 2:08 by one-timing a pass from Copp.
Just 45 seconds later, Brandsegg-Nygard made it 4-2 by charging the net and scoring off a shovel pass from Lucas Raymond at 2:53.
“It’s a tough building to play in,” Brandsegg-Nygard said. “They played hard, but I thought we played hard right back. We played a good game, were solid in our (defensive) zone and took what we got.’’
With Markstrom on the bench for the extra attacker, the Panthers pulled within 4-3 at 16:40 when Matthew Tkachuk sent a pass across the goal line to Bennett, who redirected it five-hole as he crashed the net.
“Down a couple of goals, you try to do too much sometimes,” Bennett said. “You’re trying to score, to help the team, but we kind of got away from our game. They were sitting back, they sat in the trap, and we couldn’t get through it. One of those games where we couldn’t cut through."
With 2:10 remaining in the game Florida pulled Markstrom again, but failed to get the equalizer.
Finnie scored an empty-net goal at 19:57 for the 5-3 final.
“I thought goalies on both sides played really well,” said McLellan, whose team finished 1-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. "And, we won the special teams battle. To win in this building, you have to have all of that. Sometimes more."
NOTES: Mazur is one of 14 Michigan-born players in League history to score their first career goal for Detroit and first since Dominik Shine (March 8, 2026). ... Seider (39 goals, 211 assists) joined Christian Ehrhoff (339 points; 74 goals, 339 assists), Uwe Krupp (281 points; 69 goals, 212 assists) and Dennis Seidenberg (251 points; 44 goals, 207 assists) as the fourth German defenseman in NHL history with 250 career points. ... Brandsegg-Nygard scored his first career game-winning goal. He became the sixth Norwegian player in NHL history with a game-winning goal alongside Mats Zuccarello (40), Emil Lilleberg (three), Patrick Thoresen (two), Espen Knutsen (two) and Andreas Martinsen (one). At 21 years old, he is the youngest of the group to score a winning tally.