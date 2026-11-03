Brandsegg-Nygard, Faulk each has two points, Red Wings hold off Panthers

Just 45 seconds later, Brandsegg-Nygard made it 4-2 by charging the net and scoring off a shovel pass from Lucas Raymond at 2:53.

“It’s a tough building to play in,” Brandsegg-Nygard said. “They played hard, but I thought we played hard right back. We played a good game, were solid in our (defensive) zone and took what we got.’’

With Markstrom on the bench for the extra attacker, the Panthers pulled within 4-3 at 16:40 when Matthew Tkachuk sent a pass across the goal line to Bennett, who redirected it five-hole as he crashed the net.

“Down a couple of goals, you try to do too much sometimes,” Bennett said. “You’re trying to score, to help the team, but we kind of got away from our game. They were sitting back, they sat in the trap, and we couldn’t get through it. One of those games where we couldn’t cut through."

With 2:10 remaining in the game Florida pulled Markstrom again, but failed to get the equalizer.

Finnie scored an empty-net goal at 19:57 for the 5-3 final.

“I thought goalies on both sides played really well,” said McLellan, whose team finished 1-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. "And, we won the special teams battle. To win in this building, you have to have all of that. Sometimes more."

NOTES: Mazur is one of 14 Michigan-born players in League history to score their first career goal for Detroit and first since Dominik Shine (March 8, 2026). ... Seider (39 goals, 211 assists) joined Christian Ehrhoff (339 points; 74 goals, 339 assists), Uwe Krupp (281 points; 69 goals, 212 assists) and Dennis Seidenberg (251 points; 44 goals, 207 assists) as the fourth German defenseman in NHL history with 250 career points. ... Brandsegg-Nygard scored his first career game-winning goal. He became the sixth Norwegian player in NHL history with a game-winning goal alongside Mats Zuccarello (40), Emil Lilleberg (three), Patrick Thoresen (two), Espen Knutsen (two) and Andreas Martinsen (one). At 21 years old, he is the youngest of the group to score a winning tally.