Schwartz, Kadri each scores twice, Avalanche top Blackhawks

T.J. Hughes had two assists and Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves for the Avalanche (9-5-1), who have won three in a row and are 4-1-0 in their last five games.

Wyatt Kaiser and Roman Kantserov each scored, and Spencer Knight made 24 saves for the Blackhawks (4-10-1), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1) and are 1-5-1 in their last seven games.

Chicago forward Patrick Kane left the game at 14:53 of the second period with an undisclosed injury and did not return.

Just 57 seconds into the game, Kaiser gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead. His shot from the blue line hit off the stick of Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and slid past Blackwood’s right skate despite Makar's last-ditch effort to stop the puck from going in.

Kantserov finished a 2-on-1 breakaway with Connor Bedard to put the Blackhawks ahead 2-0 at 7:05. Bedard carried the puck into the offensive zone on the left side and passed to Kantserov, who scored on a one-timer while going to one knee in the right face-off circle.

Martin Necas looked to score at 13:22, but the goal was overturned for goaltender interference against Gabriel Landeskog following a coach's challenge.

Kadri brough the Avalanche to within 2-1 at 15:23. Landeskog's sharp-angle shot went short side on Knight, who made the initial save, but a diving Kadri poked the puck behind the goalie and past the line.

Schwartz tied the game at 2-2 just 26 seconds later, scoring from the left circle after he took a feed from Hughes, who was in the left corner, at 15:49.

Kadri scored his second of the game to give the Avalanche a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal at 13:38 of the second period. Makar fired the puck in from the high slot, and Kadri picked it out of the air and tipped it in.

Schwartz’s second goal of the game at 19:49 put Colorado ahead 4-2. Sam Malinski's wrist shot from just inside the blue line deflected off Schwartz's stick in front and through Knight's five-hole.

Devon Toews scored into an empty net at 17:38 for the 5-2 final.