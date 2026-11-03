Bruins recover to defeat Golden Knights in shootout

James Hagens and Morgan Geekie scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 21 saves for the Bruins (11-4-1). David Pastrnak scored the lone goal in the shootout, beating Carter Hart with a backhand-to-forehand move and tucking the puck past the goalie’s left skate.

Mark Stone and Trevor Connelly scored for the Golden Knights (9-5-2), who are 1-3-2 in their past six. Mitch Marner had two assists in extending his point streak to 10 games (one goal, 14 assists), and Hart made 25 saves.

Hagens made it 1-0 at 7:23 of the first period. Elias Lindholm threaded a centering pass from below the goal line, and Hagens chipped the puck over Hart’s stick-side shoulder from in front.

After Vegas forward Braeden Bowman was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for elbowing Boston forward Matthew Poitras at 2:49 of the second period, the Bruins quickly capitalized for a 2-0 lead on Geekie’s power-play goal at 3:23. Pastrnak controlled the puck behind the net and made a backhand pass to Zacha, who quickly fed Geekie for a one-timer from the right circle.

Poitras went to the room and returned to the bench with a full shield but did not take another shift.

Stone cut the deficit to 2-1 on the power play at 14:58 with his 10th goal of the season. After Swayman stopped Tomas Hertl’s shot from the left circle, Stone beat the goalie to the rebound by pulling the puck back on his stick before scoring into the right side of the net.

Connelly tied it 2-2 at 7:23 of the third period. He scored from sharp angle on the left side off a wraparound feed from Hanifin.