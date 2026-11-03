Kane leaves game for Blackhawks against Avalanche

Kane’s last shift came at 14:53 of the second.

Kane has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 14 games, second on the Blackhawks behind captain Connor Bedard with 10 points (four goals, six assists). His eight assists lead the Blackhawks. He’s averaging 18:35 of ice time this season, second among Blackhawks forwards behind Bedard (20:30).

The 37-year-old is in his second stint with the Blackhawks after signing a two-year, $16 million contract ($8 million average annual value) with them on June 23. The No. 1 pick by the Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane helped lead Chicago to the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Kane has 1,409 points (509 goals, 900 assists) in 1,383 career games with the Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings.

He scored his 500th goal on Jan. 8 and broke Mike Modano’s record for points by a United States-born player with No. 1,375 on Jan. 29. Kane reached 1,400 points on April 13.