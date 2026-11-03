Schaefer, family honor mom with dedicated kids room at cancer center

Johnny Schaefer is nine years older than his younger brother, who went No. 1 to the Islanders at the 2025 NHL Draft. He’s obviously proud his sibling is living a dream as a 19-year-old already playing at an elite level, but he’s beaming about the contributions the Schaefer family is making off the ice.

“The impact is going to be something that I’m really looking forward to,” Johnny said. “This fell into our lap, and there’s nothing better that we could possibly do. Seeing kids deal with a sick parent going through (cancer) is terrible, (and) there’s no little kid that should have to deal with that. Having an environment like this where they can, not forget about it, but kind of harness them being scared a lot more and allow them to enjoy it, in my mom’s name, is something I’ll forever be thankful for.”

The R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Center is part of the Northwell Health Cancer Institute. Northwell treats nearly 20,000 new cancer patients each year, making it the largest provider of cancer care in New York. Matthew fully intends to visit the room over the course of the season with the hope of being able to make people smile when they need it most.

The room will also feature personal and uplifting messages from Schaefer to the families using the space.

“Every day, there’s going to be new people coming into this room and getting the help they need — we can be getting them out of their dark shadow or if they’re having a tough time or if they’re at a low … there’s always going to be lows, there’s always going to be highs in life, and you’ve got to stay in the middle. You never know when you can help someone in need or lift someone up.

“(This is) super special. I know my mom would be smiling down right now.”