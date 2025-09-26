Parents make trip to see Matthew, Dylan Strome play together for Capitals

HERSHEY, Pa. -- Chris and Trish Strome didn’t want to miss this moment.

It still took some convincing from sons Dylan and Matthew, though, before Chris, fresh off knee replacement surgery, decided to make the trip to watch them play for the Washington Capitals in their 5-1 preseason win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Giant Center on Thursday.

It was the first time Dylan, 28, and Matthew, 26, played a game together since 2003, when Dylan was 6 and Matthew was 4.

“It was like a dream come true,” Trish Strome said.

An admitted “sucker for those stories,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery had both Stromes on the starting forward line, but they didn’t otherwise play together during the game.

“I really appreciate ‘Carbs’ doing that,” said Dylan Strome, who had an assist. “Obviously, Matt is on an AHL contract, so [Carbery] by no means has to give him a game. But Matt’s worked hard and played really well for Hershey. He’s kind of carved out a role here and coming here has changed a lot for him and I’m really proud of him.

“So, it was a proud brother moment, for sure.”