MacKinnon has 4 points, Avalanche cruise past Kraken 

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and Devon Toews had two assists for the Avalanche (44-11-9), who have won six of their past seven. Scott Wedgewood had 28 saves.

Ryker Evans scored for the Kraken (29-26-9), who lost their fourth straight game. Joey Daccord allowed three goals on 15 shots in the first period and was replaced by Philipp Grubauer to start the second. Grubauer had nine saves in relief.

Necas made it 1-0 at 3:45 of the first period, after a MacKinnon pass through the seam touched Devon Toews’ stick in the slot and slipped through to Necas going to the net. Necas chipped it over a sprawling Daccord.

MacKinnon pushed it to 2-0 at 12:54 when his cross-crease pass intended for Nazem Kadri went in off the skate of Seattle defenseman Adam larsson.

Nicolas Roy extended the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 18:48 after Brock Nelson partially fanned on a shot in the slot. Roy collected the puck at the top of the crease and chipped it into an open net after Daccord moved up in the crease to stop Nelson’s shot.

Evans got Seattle within 3-1 with a short-handed goal at 13:36 of the second period, driving down the slot, taking a Chandler Stephenson feed from the right circle, and snapping it over Wedgewood’s glove.

Kadri regained a 4-1 Colorado lead with a tip from the slot on Sam Malinski’s one-timer from the right point at 17:11. Kadri deflected it out of the air and past Grubauer’s glove. It was Kadri’s first goal with the Avalanche since he was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames before the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday.

Joel Kiviranta scored at 12:41 of the third period, tipping Josh Manson’s one-timer from the point off defenseman Jamie Oleksiak’s back and over Grubauer’s blocker for the 5-1 final.